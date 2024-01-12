en English
Automotive

Albany Cavalcade XL Now Available for GTA Plus Members in New GTA Online Update

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Albany Cavalcade XL Now Available for GTA Plus Members in New GTA Online Update

Rockstar Games’ latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online, dated January 11-17, 2024, has ushered in a slew of new content and promotions for its ever-growing player base. The crown jewel of this update is the introduction of the Albany Cavalcade XL SUV, a luxury vehicle now accessible to GTA Plus subscribers at no extra cost.

The Albany Cavalcade XL: A New Ride for GTA Plus Members

The Albany Cavalcade XL, a high-end SUV, is now exclusively available to GTA Plus members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The vehicle, along with new Camo livery and Chameleon Paints, can alternatively be purchased for $1,665,000 by non-subscribers. The Albany Cavalcade XL’s arrival aligns with Rockstar’s agenda to continually refresh the game’s content, thereby ensuring GTA Online remains an engaging and dynamic playground for its players.

Triple Rewards and Vehicle Discounts

Alongside the Cavalcade XL, the weekly update has rolled out triple GTA$ and RP on selected Community Series races and modes. The Ocelot Locust and Enus Cognoscenti 55, among other vehicles, are available with a 30% discount. Simultaneously, the Luxury Autos Showroom is showcasing the Albany Cavalcade XL and Fathom FR36, and Simeon’s Showroom is offering other discounted vehicles.

Podium Prizes and Premium Test Rides

The Diamond Casino’s podium vehicle for the week is the Lampadati Tropos Rallye, while the Enus Paragon R is the prize vehicle at the LS Car Meet. Test Track vehicles available for a spin include the Dinka Jester, Vysser Neo, and Ocelot Locust. Next-gen console players have the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag as Hao’s Premium Test Ride. The Gun Van, meanwhile, is offering weapon and armor discounts, with extra perks for GTA Plus members.

Daily and Weekly Objectives

Lastly, the GTA Online update has introduced new daily and weekly challenges for players, ensuring the gameplay remains exciting and rewarding. The game’s content refresh is scheduled for the upcoming Thursday, promising more surprises and additions for the players.

Automotive
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

