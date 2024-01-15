Akko MOD007B PC Keyboard: A Blend of Art, Technology, and Customization

There's a new entrant in the PC keyboard market that's making waves for its design, features, and customization capabilities. The Akko MOD007B, a product of the Chinese company Akko, known for its artful, feature-rich keyboards. Its unique selling proposition lies in its hall effect magnetic switches and programmable RGB lighting, which are set to redefine the user experience.

Design Inspired by World Cities

The Akko MOD007B keyboard comes in two variants: Santorini and Tokyo. Each of them carries unique designs inspired by their namesake cities. The Santorini variant, with its white and blue palette, evokes the tranquil beauty of the Greek island, while the Tokyo variant, in its vibrant hues, mirrors the bustling energy of the Japanese metropolis.

Tactile Experience and Connectivity

These keyboards are designed to provide a tactile experience with their cushioned gasket mount design. They offer both Bluetooth and Type-C connectivity, ensuring versatility in usage. The keyboard's long-lasting 3,600mAh battery speaks volumes about its durability. The 1,000Hz polling rate in wired mode ensures quick response times, making it apt for both gaming and daily use.

Customization and Software Support

The Akko MOD007B offers a wide range of customization options. Its 3-pin hot swappable compatibility and Akko Cherry PBT keycaps allow users to tailor their keyboards to their liking. Moreover, it supports Akko's Cloud Driver software, which can be used to customize RGB lighting and key functions. The settings are saved on onboard memory, making switching devices seamless and hassle-free.

The Akko MOD007B, though heavier and bulkier than average, offers a unique combination of design, features, and user customization, making it a strong contender in the keyboard market. Available at a price point of $150, it presents a worthy investment for those seeking to enhance their typing or gaming experience.