AI Voicing in ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ Spotlights Gaming Industry Trend

The imminent launch of ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ has brought to light an intriguing detail. A secondary non-playable character (NPC), a tree spirit named Kalux, is voiced not by a conventional human actor but a text-to-speech (TTS) program. This distinctive feature was unearthed by early reviewers who sensed an AI-like resonance in Kalux’s voice. Further delving into this anomaly revealed an absence of voice actor credit for Kalux in the game’s endnotes.

Ubisoft’s Unintended Oversight

Ubisoft, the renowned game designer behind this anticipated release, confirmed the use of TTS for Kalux. The studio cited the employment of placeholder assets as a routine procedure during the developmental phases. However, the conspicuous lack of an English voice actor for Kalux, despite other languages having credited voice actors, points towards an inadvertent oversight by Ubisoft. The game development giant has assured fans that a human-recorded dialogue for Kalux is on the way, expected to be implemented via a post-launch patch around late January or early February.

A Sign of the Times: AI’s Growing Role in Gaming

This minor gaffe has illuminated a broader industry trend—the escalating role of AI in game development. This trend is underlined by recent advancements such as Nvidia’s Avatar Cloud Engine, AI-generated voices in ‘The Finals’ game, and the use of AI to replicate a deceased actor’s voice in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’. As AI continues to infiltrate the gaming industry, concern grows over its potential to usurp human roles.

AI’s Impact on the Gaming Industry: A Double-Edged Sword?

The rise of AI in the gaming industry isn’t without its fair share of controversy. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) recently announced a pact with an AI voice company to establish standards for AI-generated voices. This move indicates the industry’s acknowledgement of AI’s growing influence and the need for regulations to protect human jobs. Yet, it also raises questions about the future of the gaming industry and its reliance on technology.

As ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ prepares to hit the market, the industry watches with bated breath, not just for the game’s success, but also for the lessons it imparts about the role of AI in gaming and the future of the industry.