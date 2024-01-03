en English
Africa

AGE Lagos 2024: A Milestone for Africa’s Gaming Industry

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
AGE Lagos 2024: A Milestone for Africa’s Gaming Industry

The Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) Lagos is poised to mark a significant milestone in the continent’s gaming industry from March 12 to March 15, 2024. Taking place at the Eko Hotel and Suites Convention Centre, the event is set to become the largest of its kind in Africa, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders including investors, industry leaders, government officials, and exhibitors such as Modern Lottery and Evolution Gaming.

Collaboration, Networking, and Knowledge-Sharing

AGE Lagos is much more than an exhibition; it’s a platform designed to foster collaboration, networking, and knowledge-sharing within the gaming industry. The event will focus on key areas of the industry such as sports betting, lottery, casino, eSports, online and mobile gaming. It will also delve into the integration of fintech and payment platforms, reflecting the industry’s rapid evolution and growing intersection with digital technology.

Exposure on a Continental and Global Scale

The expo is offering a golden opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services to a broad audience, facilitating market exposure on a continental and global scale. Exhibitors are currently being offered a limited-time opportunity to secure booth space at a discounted rate before fees return to regular rates on February 1, 2024.

Insights from Industry Experts and Leaders

The summit will feature a lineup of keynote presentations and panel discussions led by a diverse group of experts and leaders in the gaming industry. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will serve as the chief host and keynote speaker, focusing on the state’s relationship with the gaming sector. Other notable speakers include representatives from the Gaming Standard Association, Malta eSports Association, Gambling Research Exchange Ontario, and various African countries. Topics will span regulation, taxation, media’s role, responsible gaming, social impact, market trends, customer behaviors, and technology.

The event is coordinated by Africa Gaming Expo Limited and enjoys the support of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, and the Lagos State Government, with GAMING WEEK serving as a media partner.

