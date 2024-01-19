Activision Offers Compensation for Erroneous Call of Duty Update

In an unprecedented move, Activision has announced a compensation package for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III players. This decision comes in the wake of the problematic launch of the Season 1 Reloaded update, which left many players grappling with game crashes, visual glitches, and being stuck in a 'Fetching Data' loop.
Compensation Details
The compensation package includes an extension of the Double XP event until January 24 and 1-hour 2XP tokens for Player, Battle Pass, and Weapon. Players are expected to receive these tokens within 48 hours of logging into the game. The compensation is a tangible way for Activision to express its regret over the issues players faced during the update launch.
Developer's Response
Raven Software, the game's developer, has been proactive in addressing these problems. They have publicly acknowledged the issues on their Trello board and have already made headway in fixing the loadout and Fetching Data bugs, and incorrect Killstreak Notification Banners. They have also advised players to ignore error messages about corrupt data upon game startup.
Ongoing Issues
Despite these efforts, there are still ongoing issues that need to be resolved. These include the unavailability of Bantam, problems with Perk Packages, distorted map areas in Urzikstan, and inconsistencies with Armor Plates. Furthermore, Dead Silence and some Ascenders in Urzikstan have been temporarily disabled as the developer continues to work on these problems.
In conclusion, the problematic launch of the Season 1 Reloaded update has been a test for both Activision and its player base. While the compensation package is a step in the right direction, the ultimate resolution lies in addressing the persistent issues that continue to mar the gaming experience. The transparency and communication from the developers have been appreciated, and all eyes will be on Raven Software as they work towards restoring the integrity of the game.