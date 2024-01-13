en English
A Nostalgic Revisit: Fan Remake of Stick RPG in Development for Roblox

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
A Nostalgic Revisit: Fan Remake of Stick RPG in Development for Roblox

A wave of nostalgia is set to hit the gaming community as a fan-made remake of the popular early 2000s flash game Stick RPG is being developed for Roblox. The user behind this project, known as BURMoneyBUR, promises a faithful recreation of the original game, available to players at no cost.

A Blast from the Past

Stick RPG, first launched in January 2003 by XGen Studios, positioned players in a 2D world, guiding the narrative through the actions of their protagonist. The game’s enduring popularity resulted in several re-releases and even a sequel over the years. This remake is a testament to its lasting appeal, extending its legacy into the modern age of gaming.

Unleashing Fan Creativity

The initiative by BURMoneyBUR is reflective of a broader trend within the gaming community. Fans’ passion and creativity have led to the birth of numerous projects aimed at recreating classic games, a testament to their ongoing popularity. Notable examples include the fan remake of Half-Life, Black Mesa, and the ongoing remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run by YouTuber reubs.

Roblox: A Platform for Innovation

The chosen platform for this Stick RPG project, Roblox, is an extensive game creation system known for fostering a thriving community of developers and players. Supporting crossplay across multiple platforms, Roblox has been the launchpad for numerous fan-made games and remakes, offering a space for innovation and creativity within the gaming world.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

