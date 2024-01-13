A Nostalgic Revisit: Fan Remake of Stick RPG in Development for Roblox

A wave of nostalgia is set to hit the gaming community as a fan-made remake of the popular early 2000s flash game Stick RPG is being developed for Roblox. The user behind this project, known as BURMoneyBUR, promises a faithful recreation of the original game, available to players at no cost.

A Blast from the Past

Stick RPG, first launched in January 2003 by XGen Studios, positioned players in a 2D world, guiding the narrative through the actions of their protagonist. The game’s enduring popularity resulted in several re-releases and even a sequel over the years. This remake is a testament to its lasting appeal, extending its legacy into the modern age of gaming.

Unleashing Fan Creativity

The initiative by BURMoneyBUR is reflective of a broader trend within the gaming community. Fans’ passion and creativity have led to the birth of numerous projects aimed at recreating classic games, a testament to their ongoing popularity. Notable examples include the fan remake of Half-Life, Black Mesa, and the ongoing remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run by YouTuber reubs.

Roblox: A Platform for Innovation

The chosen platform for this Stick RPG project, Roblox, is an extensive game creation system known for fostering a thriving community of developers and players. Supporting crossplay across multiple platforms, Roblox has been the launchpad for numerous fan-made games and remakes, offering a space for innovation and creativity within the gaming world.