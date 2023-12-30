en English
Gaming

A Look Back at Mobile and Switch Gaming in 2023: Triumphs, Challenges, and Anticipations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:44 pm EST
A Look Back at Mobile and Switch Gaming in 2023: Triumphs, Challenges, and Anticipations

The year 2023 witnessed a dynamic interplay of triumphs and challenges in the realm of mobile and Switch gaming. January kickstarted the year with the successful launch of ‘Fire Emblem Engage’ and the soaring popularity of the mobile version of ‘Dead Cells’, selling over five million copies. However, the gaming industry faced hurdles with a marked decline in mobile game spending due to inflation and prevailing economic hardships. The gaming giant, Roblox, also experienced a dip in stock value.

Mobile World Congress and February Highlights

February brought the Mobile World Congress to the forefront, showcasing future mobile hardware potentials. An intimate conversation with Samsung’s Executive VP offered insights into his personal involvement with Roblox. This month also celebrated the release of Nintendo remakes like ‘Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe’ and ‘Metroid Prime Remastered’, along with ‘Blox Fruits’ surpassing the milestone of 14 billion visits.

BAFTA Gaming Awards and March Developments

March set the stage for ‘Vampire Survivors’, winning the coveted title of the Best Game at the BAFTA Gaming Awards. The month also saw the rise of ‘Merge Mansion’, gaining widespread popularity with commercials featuring Pedro Pascal. Mobile gaming spending reportedly reached a staggering $1.6 billion per week.

April’s Success Stories and Setbacks

April was a mixed bag with the ‘Super Mario Bros’ movie tasting success and the well-received release of ‘Advance Wars 1 & 2: Re-Boot Camp’. The industry, however, also had to grapple with the unexpected closure of ‘Apex Legends Mobile’.

May’s Hype and Anticipation

May had gamers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’. Nintendo once again demonstrated its prowess in maintaining hype and anticipation through strategic teasers and trailers.

Despite the year’s challenges, the gaming industry continued to thrive and innovate, offering gamers unique experiences and gameplay. From award-winning games to record-breaking sales and awaited releases, 2023 proved to be a memorable year for mobile and Switch gaming.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

