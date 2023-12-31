A Look Back at 2023: A Year Dominated by Games, Strikes, and Unnoticed Events

The cultural panorama of 2023 unfolded in a series of high-voltage events that seized the spotlight. The year was dominated by game releases with titles such as ‘Tears of the Kingdom,’ ‘Diablo IV,’ ‘Baldur’s Gate 3,’ ‘Armored Core 6,’ and ‘Starfield’ taking the gaming world by storm.

The Barbenheimer Phenomenon and Strikes

Not just games, the peculiar cultural phenomenon of Barbenheimer, along with strikes by writers and actors, kept the public on their toes. The transformation of Twitter and the legal hurdles faced by the Microsoft-Activision acquisition fostered a year brimming with unforgettable moments.

Notable Occurrences

However, amidst this dynamic cultural shift, some incidents might have gone unnoticed. The green M&M’s ‘de-sexification,’ the Super Bowl commercial chaos, and the ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ film ignited debates about Shrek’s fate. The cancellation of E3 2023 symbolized the end of an epoch for the legacy gaming event, while a controversial AI-generated Seinfeld episode generator that lived for only 14 days underlined potential issues with AI tools.

The Power of Streamers and AI

A statue commemorating a significant moment in a series, the launch of ‘Hogwarts Legacy,’ and the Super Mario Bros. Movie’s tribute to Charles Martinet also gained attention. In other news, an FBI arrest over leaked documents concerning Russia’s war on Ukraine, the influence of streamers like Cenat, and Hideo Kojima’s cryptic disclosure of ‘OD’ at The Game Awards left people intrigued but ultimately reflecting on the year in amazement, pondering what else might have slipped past them.