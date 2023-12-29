en English
Chile

81-Year-Old Chilean Grandma Turns Gaming Sensation, Inspiring Millions Globally

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:43 pm EST
81-Year-Old Chilean Grandma Turns Gaming Sensation, Inspiring Millions Globally

In the quaint village of Llay-Llay in central Chile, an 81-year-old grandmother, Maria Elena Arevalo, has etched a unique identity for herself in the realm of online gaming. Known by her gamer tag ‘Mami Nena,’ Arevalo has risen to celebrity status, challenging the traditional norms associated with age and technology.

The Journey Begins

Arevalo’s journey into the world of gaming began in 2020, following the death of her husband. It was during this period of grief and solitude that her grandson, Hector Carrasco, introduced her to Free Fire, an online battle royale game. Arevalo embraced the virtual battlefield, finding not just entertainment, but a new purpose in life. Today, she is a ‘Heroic’ level player, a testament to her dedication and skill.

Breaking Stereotypes and Winning Hearts

Arevalo’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. She has garnered a staggering four million followers on TikTok and 650,000 on YouTube, where she shares gameplay tips and experiences. Her popularity transcends borders, earning her an all-expenses-paid trip to Mexico City as a Free Fire ambassador. More than just a gamer, Arevalo is a symbol of resilience and determination, breaking down age stereotypes and inspiring millions globally.

Inspiring Despite Challenges

Her gaming journey has not been without challenges. Arevalo battles with scleroderma, a condition that tightens the skin, making gaming a physically daunting task. Yet, with an indomitable spirit, she remains determined to continue her gaming adventures. She has been recognized as one of Chile’s 100 most important elderly individuals, a title that speaks volumes of her impact in breaking down age stereotypes.

Through her journey, Maria Elena Arevalo has proven that age is just a number, and passion knows no boundaries. She has not only found a new purpose in gaming but also opened doors for other elderly individuals to engage in online gaming, combatting loneliness and finding a sense of community.

Chile Gaming Society
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

