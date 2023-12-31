en English
Gaming

2024: The Resurgence of PC Gaming – Pivotal Improvements on the Horizon

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:01 pm EST
2024: The Resurgence of PC Gaming – Pivotal Improvements on the Horizon

The year 2023 left an indelible mark on the landscape of PC gaming. Plagued by poor ports, performance issues, and bugs, the industry faced significant challenges. However, as we stand on the brink of a new year, there’s a glimmer of optimism for significant improvements in the realm of PC game releases in 2024.

The Need for GPU Decompression

One of the significant advancements eagerly anticipated in the upcoming year is the widespread adoption of GPU decompression. This technique is instrumental in alleviating CPU strain and enhancing loading times, as exemplified by Microsoft’s DirectStorage and Nvidia’s RTX IO. The potential benefits of this technology are enormous, arguably indispensable for the future of PC gaming.

Inclusion of Advanced Upscaling and Frame Generation Tools

Another area yearning for progress is the integration of the latest upscaling and frame generation tools, such as DLSS 3 and FSR 3, in major AAA games. The gaming community’s reaction to ‘Starfield’s initial lack of DLSS support signals the critical importance of these technologies. In 2024, there should be no excuse for excluding either technology from any major game release.

Enhanced HDR Implementation

The upcoming year should also witness more meticulous attention to HDR experiences in PC ports. Games like ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ have set a precedent for immersive HDR experiences, and this trend needs to amplify moving forward.

Embracing SSDs as Standard for Gaming

Finally, amid the ongoing controversy over system requirements, particularly the need for SSDs in modern games, 2024 could be the year we embrace SSDs as a standard for gaming. The affordability of SSDs, now comparable to HDDs, makes them a viable and necessary component in any gaming setup.

While the PC gaming industry navigates these hurdles, advancements in AR and VR technology are on the horizon, promising an intriguing blend of reality and virtuality. Furthermore, semiconductor stocks’ outperformance in 2023, a 66% surge in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index, paints a promising picture for the year ahead, with PC sales potentially driven by AI-enabled PCs, the aging installed base of existing computers, and the imperative to upgrade to Windows 11.

In this labyrinth of evolution, companies like Nvidia and AMD stand to gain significantly, having witnessed a sharp recovery in their PC-focused businesses. With gaming revenue for Nvidia on the rise and the growth of AMD’s Ryzen AI PC processors, the year 2024 stands poised for a seismic shift in the PC gaming industry.

Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

