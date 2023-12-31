2024: The Resurgence of PC Gaming – Pivotal Improvements on the Horizon

The year 2023 left an indelible mark on the landscape of PC gaming. Plagued by poor ports, performance issues, and bugs, the industry faced significant challenges. However, as we stand on the brink of a new year, there’s a glimmer of optimism for significant improvements in the realm of PC game releases in 2024.

The Need for GPU Decompression

One of the significant advancements eagerly anticipated in the upcoming year is the widespread adoption of GPU decompression. This technique is instrumental in alleviating CPU strain and enhancing loading times, as exemplified by Microsoft’s DirectStorage and Nvidia’s RTX IO. The potential benefits of this technology are enormous, arguably indispensable for the future of PC gaming.

Inclusion of Advanced Upscaling and Frame Generation Tools

Another area yearning for progress is the integration of the latest upscaling and frame generation tools, such as DLSS 3 and FSR 3, in major AAA games. The gaming community’s reaction to ‘Starfield’s initial lack of DLSS support signals the critical importance of these technologies. In 2024, there should be no excuse for excluding either technology from any major game release.

Enhanced HDR Implementation

The upcoming year should also witness more meticulous attention to HDR experiences in PC ports. Games like ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ have set a precedent for immersive HDR experiences, and this trend needs to amplify moving forward.

Embracing SSDs as Standard for Gaming

Finally, amid the ongoing controversy over system requirements, particularly the need for SSDs in modern games, 2024 could be the year we embrace SSDs as a standard for gaming. The affordability of SSDs, now comparable to HDDs, makes them a viable and necessary component in any gaming setup.

While the PC gaming industry navigates these hurdles, advancements in AR and VR technology are on the horizon, promising an intriguing blend of reality and virtuality. Furthermore, semiconductor stocks’ outperformance in 2023, a 66% surge in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index, paints a promising picture for the year ahead, with PC sales potentially driven by AI-enabled PCs, the aging installed base of existing computers, and the imperative to upgrade to Windows 11.

In this labyrinth of evolution, companies like Nvidia and AMD stand to gain significantly, having witnessed a sharp recovery in their PC-focused businesses. With gaming revenue for Nvidia on the rise and the growth of AMD’s Ryzen AI PC processors, the year 2024 stands poised for a seismic shift in the PC gaming industry.