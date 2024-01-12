en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

2024 Gaming Landscape: Arcane Season 2, Nintendo Switch 2, and More

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
2024 Gaming Landscape: Arcane Season 2, Nintendo Switch 2, and More

The gaming landscape of 2024 is set for an exhilarating journey as it welcomes a slew of eagerly awaited releases and updates. From the continuation of ‘Arcane,’ the Netflix series based on the League of Legends universe, to a young gaming prodigy’s milestone achievement in classic NES Tetris, the year promises an enthralling mix of anticipation and surprise.

‘Arcane’ Season 2: Promising a League of Legends Spectacle

First on the docket, ‘Arcane’ Season 2, scheduled for a November release, has already sparked buzz within the gaming community. The series, based on the universe of League of Legends, has successfully woven a narrative that resonates with its audience, transcending the confines of its source material. The teaser for the upcoming season has generated palpable excitement, indicating that the story’s next chapter is eagerly awaited.

A New Star in the Tetris Galaxy: Willis Gibson

In a display of the growing competitive Tetris scene, 13-year-old Willis Gibson has etched his name in the record books by reaching the kill screen in the classic NES Tetris. Gibson’s achievement is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Tetris game, even in an era dominated by high-definition graphics and complex gameplay mechanics.

Nintendo Switch 2: A Possible Game-Changer

Adding to the year’s anticipation is speculation around the potential release of the Nintendo Switch 2. The speculated console promises enhanced features like DLSS and ray tracing, and seamless game transfers from the previous model. The possibility of an upgraded Nintendo console has gaming enthusiasts poised for the announcement.

Ubisoft’s ‘Skull and Bones’ and ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’: Anticipated Releases

Ubisoft’s ‘Skull and Bones’ and ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ are among the year’s highly anticipated game releases. Extended development periods have led to heightened expectations for these titles, with fans hoping for a fulfilling gaming experience. Other mainstream titles expected to make a splash include ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown,’ ‘The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered,’ and ‘Tekken 8.’

‘Home Safety Hotline’ and ‘Black Myth: Wukong’: Underground Radar Games

While the mainstream titles garner much of the spotlight, the ‘underground radar’ games are no less intriguing. Titles such as ‘Home Safety Hotline’ and ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ may have less precise release dates, but their unique offerings make them equally noteworthy. As we delve deeper into 2024, keep an eye out for these under-the-radar titles that promise to enrich the gaming landscape.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
5 mins ago
2024 Brings a Diverse Array of Colony Simulation Games
In the realm of gaming, 2024 stands poised to usher in an enticing array of colony simulation games, spanning a wide spectrum of engaging themes. For patrons of this genre, a slew of promising titles lies on the horizon, each with its unique blend of elements to captivate and challenge players. ‘Norland’: A Confluence of
2024 Brings a Diverse Array of Colony Simulation Games
Deep Rock Galactic Sees Rise in Friendly Fire and Beer Consumption in Record-Breaking Year
32 mins ago
Deep Rock Galactic Sees Rise in Friendly Fire and Beer Consumption in Record-Breaking Year
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
43 mins ago
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
11 mins ago
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
Hogwarts Legacy Success Spurs Sequel Speculation and Desire for Magical Companion Pets
13 mins ago
Hogwarts Legacy Success Spurs Sequel Speculation and Desire for Magical Companion Pets
Rocksteady Axes Gear Score from Suicide Squad Game Following Fan Feedback
15 mins ago
Rocksteady Axes Gear Score from Suicide Squad Game Following Fan Feedback
Latest Headlines
World News
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
2 mins
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
4 mins
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
4 mins
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
5 mins
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
5 mins
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
6 mins
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
7 mins
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
8 mins
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
8 mins
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app