2023 Steam Awards: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield Emerge Winners Amid Mixed Reactions

The 2023 Steam Awards, one of the most anticipated events in the gaming world, unveiled its list of winners. The awards, fueled by the votes of the user community, emphasized on immersive gameplay, stunning visuals, and compelling storytelling. Among the winners, Baldur’s Gate 3 emerged victorious, clinching the prestigious Game of the Year title and the Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award. Other notable winners included Labyrinthine, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Hogwarts Legacy, the latter bagging the Best Game on Steam Deck award.

Starfield: The Unexpected Winner

However, the award that has stirred the most discussion is the Most Innovative Gameplay Award, won by Starfield. This recognition comes in spite of the game’s mixed reviews on Steam and a current trend of predominantly negative feedback. Starfield has been criticized for perceived outdatedness, empty in-game environments, and failure to meet its ambitious objectives. Yet, the gaming community has acknowledged Starfield for its blend of handcrafted and procedurally-generated environments, along with its diverse game mechanics.

Between Player Reviews and Community Recognition

The contradiction between the game’s reviews and its award highlights an intriguing divide. A Bethesda employee humorously commented that Starfield’s exploration aims to make players feel a sense of smallness and be overwhelmed. This sentiment, coupled with the game’s innovative features, might have contributed to its win, pointing to the dichotomy between player reviews and community recognition in awards.

Reflection on the Voting System

The 2023 Steam Awards winners were announced after voting was open from Dec 21, 2023, until Jan 2, 2024. The selection was based on the number of community votes received across 11 categories, sparking discussions about the fan voting system and whether Steam should have more involvement in the awards. The categories ranged from ‘Best Writing’ to ‘Best Soundtrack’, ‘Best Game You Suck At’, and ‘Still Playing Award’, among others.