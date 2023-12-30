2023 in Review: A Year of Milestones, Breakthroughs, and Discoveries in the Gaming Industry

As the curtain drops on 2023, the gaming industry stands illuminated by the glow of numerous milestones. A year marked by the rise of AI technology, the influx of massive investments, and the emergence of a new games media personality. A narrative that began in January, centered around a humble Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator, has now culminated in a place at the esteemed Giant Bomb. The author, as this personality, reflects back with gratitude on this journey of growth and discovery in games media.

Unassuming Charm in Simplicity: The Underdog Game of the Year

Among the multitude of games discussed, a standout was one that barely scraped onto the author’s top 10 list. Its simplicity and multiplayer components might cause many to dismiss it, but beneath its unassuming veneer lay a charm that was hard to deny. The game’s captivating animations and memorable musical numbers offered a comforting familiarity reminiscent of classic 2D platformers. It was a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional gaming elements in an era dominated by technological advancements.

‘Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty’ – A Love-Hate Affair

Another game that garnered significant attention was ‘Cyberpunk,’ specifically the ‘Phantom Liberty’ expansion. The author’s relationship with this game is best described as a love-hate affair. While there are undeniable issues at its core, the compelling spy thriller storyline and the impactful player choices offered a redeeming quality. The narrative’s branching paths kept the author engaged, offering a promise of excitement for future content from CD Projekt Red.

‘Lethal Company’ – A Game with Potential

‘Lethal Company’ is a game the author has only experienced during a Giant Bomb stream but has acknowledged its potential. The innovative use of proximity voice chat presents an interesting angle, and it will be fascinating to see how this aspect evolves.

In the backdrop of this gaming narrative, the frenzy and speculation surrounding AI technology have been palpable. The gaming industry, like many others, has seen a massive influx of investments in AI. Parallels to past technological bubbles have been drawn, raising questions about the sustainability and economic feasibility of AI technology. As we move forward, the long-term impact of AI on the gaming industry remains to be seen.