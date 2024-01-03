20 Minutes Till Dawn: Free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store, known for its weekly offerings of free PC games, is currently offering the indie game ’20 Minutes Till Dawn’ for free. A unique top-down forest survival game, 20 Minutes Till Dawn allows players to experience 20 minutes of intense gameplay against an onslaught of monsters. This game, with its distinctive four-color pixel art and dynamic combat system, has quickly gained traction among indie game enthusiasts.

A Unique Gaming Experience

In 20 Minutes Till Dawn, the protagonist, bearing a striking resemblance to Little Red Riding Hood, must survive for 20 minutes while unlocking new tools and upgrades. The game’s stylistic pixel art provides a clear visual distinction between the various monsters and projectiles, effectively enhancing the game’s appeal. A combination of character choice, weapons, and upgrades allows for a highly active combat experience, where players can strategize against boss fights.

However, despite the game’s engaging elements, it does face limitations in terms of replayability. Players might develop preferred strategies over time, which could potentially make the gameplay repetitive. Nonetheless, the developer is actively working on a more complex version of the game, Emberpath, which has already sparked excitement among the gaming community.

The Epic Games Store’s Initiative

As part of their Christmas 2023 giveaway, the Epic Games Store is offering 20 Minutes Till Dawn for free from January 2, 2024 to January 3, 2024. This initiative is part of the store’s campaign to offer free games every day, aimed at spreading holiday cheer. The promotion, which concludes with the games A Plague Tale: Innocence and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, includes a diverse range of gaming experiences and has significantly increased engagement on the platform.

The Rise of Free Games

Since its launch in 2018, the Epic Games Store has been consistently releasing free games on a weekly basis. The store’s mystery game giveaway event, which has been ongoing, is scheduled to end on January 3, 2024. Offering a wide variety of games, including titles like Ghostrunner, Saints Row, and of course, 20 Minutes Till Dawn, the store has managed to keep fans engaged with its versatile catalog of free games.