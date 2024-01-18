1,500-Day Milestone Celebrations Kick Off in Black Desert Mobile

Marking a significant milestone in the world of mobile MMORPGs, Black Desert Mobile celebrates 1,500 days since its launch. The game's developers, Pearl Abyss, have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the game's community for their unwavering support and commitment.

A Grand Celebration in Black Desert Mobile

In commemoration of this landmark achievement, Pearl Abyss has organized a series of both in-game and community events. These events, designed to give back to the game's community and enrich the gaming experience, include GM surprise missions, a GM Quiz, and a special 300% Server Hot Time event.

300% Server Hot Time Event

The Server Hot Time event, a symbolic gesture towards the 1,500 days since the game's release, offers players increased experience points and drop rates for a duration of 1,500 minutes. This event is set to add an exciting layer of challenge and reward to the gameplay, further enhancing the players' in-game experience.

Engaging the Community with GM Quiz

Adding to the celebratory spirit, players who successfully complete the GM Quiz will be rewarded with 15,000 boss stamps. The quiz challenges players' knowledge with a series of questions, inspiring them to deepen their understanding of the game while providing a rewarding gameplay experience.

Black Desert Mobile's 1,500-day celebration is a testament to the game's popularity and the developers' commitment to their community. It represents a significant milestone in the game's journey and the ongoing connection between the developers and players.