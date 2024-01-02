en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

13-Year-Old Streamer Shatters Records by Beating Classic NES Tetris

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
13-Year-Old Streamer Shatters Records by Beating Classic NES Tetris

In an unexpected turn of events, the gaming world has been left astounded as a 13-year-old streamer, known by the moniker Blue Scuti, achieved the unthinkable: beating the classic NES version of Tetris. An achievement thought to be impossible was made possible by this young prodigy, and the world took notice as the final days of 2023 came to a close.

Breaking the ‘Unbreakable’

Blue Scuti, whose real name is Willis, managed to reach level 157 in Tetris, a feat so remarkable that it caused the game to crash, an event that the gaming community refers to as the ‘True Killscreen’. For decades, it was believed that this level was unattainable, an unreachable summit in the landscape of gaming. Yet, against all odds, Willis scaled this peak and marked his name in the annals of gaming history.

Unveiling the Achievement

The world came to know about this extraordinary accomplishment through a video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the Classic Tetris World Championships. The 40-minute video showcases Willis’s journey to the unreachable, his determined playthrough that ultimately led to the game crash.

The Drive behind the Determination

Behind this exceptional achievement lay a strong motivation. Willis was driven to reach the ‘True Killscreen’ by a desire to outdo the 2023 NES Tetris champion, fractal161. His previous attempts at the world record spurred him on, fuelling his ambition to achieve the seemingly impossible. The most challenging part of this run, as Willis described, was managing nerves after extended playtime and the difficulty in discerning the blocks at level 146 due to the color palette on his monitor.

What Next for the Tetris Community?

Following Willis’s groundbreaking achievement, the Tetris community is now looking towards the next milestone. Speculation is rife about the possibility of reaching level 255 without crashing the game, as suggested by YouTuber aGameScout. As we step into 2024, the gaming world waits with bated breath for the next gaming prodigy to take up this daunting challenge and redefine the limits of what is possible in gaming.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fortnite: A Cultural Icon Reigns as the Most-Played PlayStation Game of 2023

By Salman Khan

Binance Coin (BNB) Fuels the Growth of DApps and Blockchain Games

By Salman Khan

Warframe Achieves Highest 'Verified' Rating for Steam Deck Compatibility

By Salman Khan

Controversy Over Tekken 8's Colorblind Accessibility Features

By Salman Khan

Battlegrounds Mobile India Rolls Out 90 FPS Feature for Enhanced Gamin ...
@Gaming · 21 mins
Battlegrounds Mobile India Rolls Out 90 FPS Feature for Enhanced Gamin ...
heart comment 0
JSAUX Revolutionizes Handheld Gaming with New Transparent RGB Docking Station

By Salman Khan

JSAUX Revolutionizes Handheld Gaming with New Transparent RGB Docking Station
Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws: A Galactic Open World Adventure

By Salman Khan

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws: A Galactic Open World Adventure
SubQuery and Immutable zkEVM Join Forces: A Leap Forward for Web3 Gaming

By Salman Khan

SubQuery and Immutable zkEVM Join Forces: A Leap Forward for Web3 Gaming
AirConsole and Team17 Collaboration: Overcooked Now Available for Play on TV and BMW Vehicles

By Salman Khan

AirConsole and Team17 Collaboration: Overcooked Now Available for Play on TV and BMW Vehicles
Latest Headlines
World News
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay Senior Care Provider Over Death From Bedsore
36 seconds
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay Senior Care Provider Over Death From Bedsore
Faversham Town FC Parts Ways with Coach Sammy Moore Amidst Performance Concerns
40 seconds
Faversham Town FC Parts Ways with Coach Sammy Moore Amidst Performance Concerns
Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
55 seconds
Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts
57 seconds
Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts
The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients
59 seconds
The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
2 mins
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
East Mississippi Community College Football: A Beacon of Transformation and Achievement
2 mins
East Mississippi Community College Football: A Beacon of Transformation and Achievement
Saudi Arabian Club Sets Sights on West Ham's Nayef Aguerd
3 mins
Saudi Arabian Club Sets Sights on West Ham's Nayef Aguerd
USA TODAY Network Unveils Second Annual Tennessee Super 25 High School Football Team
3 mins
USA TODAY Network Unveils Second Annual Tennessee Super 25 High School Football Team
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
60 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app