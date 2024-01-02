13-Year-Old Streamer Shatters Records by Beating Classic NES Tetris

In an unexpected turn of events, the gaming world has been left astounded as a 13-year-old streamer, known by the moniker Blue Scuti, achieved the unthinkable: beating the classic NES version of Tetris. An achievement thought to be impossible was made possible by this young prodigy, and the world took notice as the final days of 2023 came to a close.

Breaking the ‘Unbreakable’

Blue Scuti, whose real name is Willis, managed to reach level 157 in Tetris, a feat so remarkable that it caused the game to crash, an event that the gaming community refers to as the ‘True Killscreen’. For decades, it was believed that this level was unattainable, an unreachable summit in the landscape of gaming. Yet, against all odds, Willis scaled this peak and marked his name in the annals of gaming history.

Unveiling the Achievement

The world came to know about this extraordinary accomplishment through a video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the Classic Tetris World Championships. The 40-minute video showcases Willis’s journey to the unreachable, his determined playthrough that ultimately led to the game crash.

The Drive behind the Determination

Behind this exceptional achievement lay a strong motivation. Willis was driven to reach the ‘True Killscreen’ by a desire to outdo the 2023 NES Tetris champion, fractal161. His previous attempts at the world record spurred him on, fuelling his ambition to achieve the seemingly impossible. The most challenging part of this run, as Willis described, was managing nerves after extended playtime and the difficulty in discerning the blocks at level 146 due to the color palette on his monitor.

What Next for the Tetris Community?

Following Willis’s groundbreaking achievement, the Tetris community is now looking towards the next milestone. Speculation is rife about the possibility of reaching level 255 without crashing the game, as suggested by YouTuber aGameScout. As we step into 2024, the gaming world waits with bated breath for the next gaming prodigy to take up this daunting challenge and redefine the limits of what is possible in gaming.