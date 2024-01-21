13-Year-Old Conquers Original Tetris: The Resurgence of Classic Games and the Art of Mastering Pac-Man

In Oklahoma, a 13-year-old boy has achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first person to conquer the original version of Tetris, a game that has challenged players for over three decades. This accomplishment has stirred a renewed interest in other classic games and their potential to be mastered. Among these, one stands out for its enduring popularity and unique design - Pac-Man.

The Legacy of Pac-Man

Designed by Toru Iwatani in 1980 with the aim of drawing a female audience to arcades, Pac-Man has become a cultural phenomenon. The game's character, inspired by a pizza missing a slice, captured the imagination of players around the world. In its first year, over 100,000 units were sold, making Pac-Man the best-selling arcade game of its time. Its influence even extended beyond gaming, inspiring chart-topping songs, television shows, and books. There is even a live-action movie in the works.

Is Pac-Man Beatable?

Despite its fame and influence, many have wondered: Is it possible to beat Pac-Man? The answer is a resounding yes. Achieving a perfect score in the game involves finishing all 256 levels flawlessly, consuming every Pac-Dot, fruit, and ghost after consuming Power Pellet boosts. The first player to achieve this feat was Billy Mitchell, who played a perfect game in 1999, a task that required five to six hours of continuous gameplay. The end of the game, however, is not marked by a celebratory finale, but by a glitched screen. This is because the developers never anticipated players reaching the final level.

Breaking Records in Pac-Man

David Race later broke Mitchell's record by playing a speed-run perfect game in 2009. Since then, numerous players have accomplished perfect games on both the original and various spin-off versions of Pac-Man. The records are tracked by Twin Galaxies, an organization dedicated to archiving world records for arcade games. As it stands, mastering Pac-Man is indeed possible, but it requires a significant investment of time and skill, much like the recent achievement by the 13-year-old boy in Tetris.