13-Year-Old Boy First to Complete Classic Tetris Game, Shatters AI Record

When the world of gaming was introduced to Tetris in 1984, it quickly became a classic, known for its difficulty and intriguing gameplay. Forty years later, a 13-year-old American boy, Willis Gibson, has stirred the gaming community by becoming the first person to complete this notoriously challenging game.

A Record-Breaking Achievement

On January 2, during the semi-finals of the ‘Classic Tetris’ World Championship, Gibson achieved an impressive feat. He reached level 157, a point at which the game ceased to function due to a screen freeze, in a mere 38 minutes. His achievement has not only shattered the record previously held by artificial intelligence but has also redefined the boundaries of human gaming prowess.

Beyond the Game: Gibson’s Unique Technique

Willis Gibson’s mastery of Tetris wasn’t just about quick reflexes and strategic planning. His unique technique, known as ‘rolling,’ involved sliding fingers under the controller and tapping on the console with the other hand. This innovative approach to gameplay, coupled with an astounding ability to navigate through 3800 blocks and 1500 lines, led Gibson to his monumental victory.

Reshaping the Legacy of Tetris

Gibson’s achievement has sent ripples through the gaming community, challenging long-standing beliefs and inspiring new levels of ambition among players. The young gamer’s successful journey to level 157 has breathed new life into the legacy of Tetris, igniting anticipation for its future and redefining what gamers believed was possible. The world now watches with bated breath as gamers around the globe strive to surpass Gibson’s record and push the boundaries of this classic game even further.