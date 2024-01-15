1001 Blades: The In-Game Jewel of CoD Mobile Season 1

In the virtual battlegrounds of Call of Duty (CoD) Mobile Season 1, entitled 'Soldier's Tale', an engaging narrative of competition and reward unfolds. At the heart of this tale is the '1001 Blades' event, a unique in-game opportunity that promises over a dozen exclusive rewards for dedicated players.

Advertisment

Collecting Steel and Bronze Daggers

The main objective of the 1001 Blades event is the accumulation of Steel and Bronze Daggers. These coveted tokens of progress are won by completing Daily Tasks, each presenting its own set of challenges and rewards. Once obtained, daggers become a currency of sorts, exchangeable with the character Zero for operational Funds.

The Path to Rewards

Advertisment

As players gather Funds, they advance on the 1001 Blades reward track. This windswept path, laden with potential spoils, is a testament to the players' skill, persistence, and strategic prowess. Along this track, various items await to be unlocked, including coveted Weapon Blueprints and Operator Skins, as well as a significant amount of in-game Credits.

Unlocking the 1001 Blades Experience

Players unlock the full 1001 Blades experience by engaging in the daily grind of CoD Mobile's Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes. By completing specific challenges, they earn the Steel Daggers vital for participation in the event. In total, there are 15 unique rewards that players can claim as evidence of their engagement with the 1001 Blades event.