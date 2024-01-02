en English
Arts & Entertainment

Video Game Excitement Peaks with January 2024’s Lineup of Releases

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Video Game Excitement Peaks with January 2024’s Lineup of Releases

January 2024 is bracing itself for a slew of exciting video game releases across a multitude of platforms. Among the highly anticipated debuts is Ubisoft’s ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’, a resuscitation of the beloved adventure series infused with new side-scrolling action and time manipulation elements. Equally noteworthy is the remastered PlayStation 5 edition of ‘The Last of Us Part II’, replete with visual enhancements, expanded content, and a fresh survival mode.

‘Tekken 8’: A Leap forward in the Fighting Genre

The fighting game aficionados are also in for a treat with ‘Tekken 8’ from Bandai Namco. This instalment promises to introduce new combat elements and a cinematic feel to the long-standing series, adding new dimensions to the fan-favourite franchise.

The Successor of Nintendo Switch: A Blend of Power and Versatility

Meanwhile, the gaming community is buzzing with speculation about a successor to the Nintendo Switch. This potential upgrade is anticipated to merge the hybrid functionality of the original with a power boost, offering seamless play across multiple environments.

More Entertainment with PlayStation Plus and ‘Like a Dragon’

On another note, Sony continues to sweeten the deal for its PlayStation Plus service subscribers, offering a variety of benefits including access to free games each month. The ‘Like a Dragon’ series from Sega is also set to expand its open-world action to new locations such as Hawaii with the release of a new mainline entry, adding to the excitement.

A Glimpse into the Future of Gaming

January 2024 is shaping up to be a month brimming with intense combat, intriguing stories, and promising debuts in the video game industry. It’s a clear indication of a blockbuster year ahead for video games, with fascinating releases expected from industry titans like Nintendo, Ubisoft, and Square Enix. With weekly updates expected to roll out, the gaming world is watching with bated breath as 2024 unfolds its bounty.

Arts & Entertainment Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

