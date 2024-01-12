en English
Arts & Entertainment

Victoria’s Vibrant Weekend: A Medley of Cultural Events

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Victoria's Vibrant Weekend: A Medley of Cultural Events

Victoria, a bustling city teeming with vibrant cultural events, is set to offer an array of entertainment options this weekend. From acrobatic spectacles and live music performances to film screenings and celebratory gatherings, the city promises an immersive experience for locals and visitors alike.

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo: A Carnival of Wonders

Leading the lineup is the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo, performing its final shows at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. This international sensation, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, is a mesmerizing blend of acrobatic feats, comedy, and a carnival atmosphere. The storyline, revolving around a clown envisioning his own funeral, has been hailed as deeply human, touching, and magical. Having enchanted over 10 million people in 20 countries, the production continues to receive standing ovations in Victoria. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com.

A Melange of Musical Delights

Music enthusiasts have a plethora of choices. Frances Hope is celebrating her birthday with a live performance, offering a personal touch to the musical scene. Jazz aficionados can revel in the tunes of Kate Wyatt at Hermann’s Jazz Club, where she is set to perform alongside other acclaimed musicians. Further on, The Prowl, a cover band known for delivering a mix of genres, will be rocking the Irish Times Pub, with no ticket requirement.

Celebrations and Cinematic Experiences

Commemorating its third anniversary, the Herald Street Brewing is throwing a birthday party open to all. The event will feature local talent and scrumptious food from nearby eateries, adding to the festive ambiance. Film buffs can head to The Vic Theatre for a screening of the 1987 cult film ‘Robocop’, part of their Cult After Dark series.

Supporting a Cause and Karaoke Fun

An evening of dance and music awaits at the FORZA event, offering genres like trance and hyperpop. Simultaneously, a concert at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas aims to offer support to those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with admission by donation. Rounding off the weekend, Friends of Dorothy provides a chance for karaoke enthusiasts to showcase their talent.

With such a diverse range of events, Victoria’s cultural scene is a testament to the city’s vibrancy. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this weekend promises to be an unforgettable blend of arts, entertainment, and community spirit.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

