en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Victoria’s Indoor Events: A Warm Refuge from Winter Chill

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Victoria’s Indoor Events: A Warm Refuge from Winter Chill

As chilly winds sweep across Victoria, a line-up of vibrant indoor events promise to create an invigorating haven from the harsh winter weather. From theatrical performances to community gatherings, the city offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

A Golden Jubilee Celebration

At the heart of the cultural scene is the eagerly awaited 50th-year stage performance of the musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at the Royal Theatre. This revered production delves into the final weeks of Jesus Christ’s life from the intriguing perspective of Judas. An artistic masterpiece, the show is the brainchild of award-winning creators, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, with direction by Timothy Sheader and choreography by Drew McOnie. Tickets are available starting from $161, offering an opportunity to witness a slice of history.

Artistry and Collaboration

At Quadratic Sound, ‘Thursdays Together’ presents a platform for artists and musicians to perform, collaborate, and share their talents. The theme for this week, ‘Surreal Expressions,’ invites creators to push the boundaries of imagination. Entry is facilitated through a sliding scale ticket pricing system, with a nominal membership fee for newcomers.

Music, Dance, and Trivia

K-Pop fans can rejoice at Lucky Bar where a K-pop-themed night offers a chance to dance to the beats of popular groups on multiple screens, all for a cover charge of $12. Up-and-coming local DJs can showcase their music at Hermann’s Upstairs’ ‘Open Decks’ night, marking its one-year anniversary. DJs are provided 30-minute slots to exhibit their skills and entertain the audience. For the trivia buffs, a local venue offers a chance to test their knowledge while competing for exciting prizes, including pizzas. Reservations are accepted for larger groups, ensuring a fun-filled evening for all.

These indoor events in Victoria are not mere diversions from the cold, but are a testament to the city’s thriving cultural scene. Whether it’s a historic musical performance, a community gathering, or a spirited trivia night, Victoria’s winter offerings promise warmth, entertainment, and a celebration of creativity.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Chicago The Musical Takes the Stage in Brisbane: An Experience Enhanced by Luxurious Hospitality
January 4 marks a significant date for theater enthusiasts in Brisbane, as Chicago The Musical, the longest-running Broadway show, opens its curtains at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC. The acclaimed production, renowned for its gripping narrative of murder, greed, corruption, and treachery, is set to captivate audiences with its remarkable cast, featuring luminaries such as Anthony
Chicago The Musical Takes the Stage in Brisbane: An Experience Enhanced by Luxurious Hospitality
Britney Spears Denies Music Comeback Rumors, Prefers Ghostwriting
11 mins ago
Britney Spears Denies Music Comeback Rumors, Prefers Ghostwriting
From Mt. Washington to Red Rocks: The Rise of Cody Ash
11 mins ago
From Mt. Washington to Red Rocks: The Rise of Cody Ash
Decades-Long Dream Culminates in Release of 'The Bastard Sons'
1 min ago
Decades-Long Dream Culminates in Release of 'The Bastard Sons'
The Challenge Season 39: Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser's Friendship Hits a Rough Patch
9 mins ago
The Challenge Season 39: Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser's Friendship Hits a Rough Patch
Matthew Macfadyen: A Look at the Golden Globe Nominee's Life and Career
10 mins ago
Matthew Macfadyen: A Look at the Golden Globe Nominee's Life and Career
Latest Headlines
World News
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
30 seconds
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
31 seconds
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
52 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
53 seconds
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
55 seconds
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
1 min
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
2 mins
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
2 mins
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app