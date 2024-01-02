en English
Arts & Entertainment

Victoria’s Belfry Theatre Cancels Controversial Play ‘The Runner’ Amid Activist Pressure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Victoria’s Belfry Theatre Cancels Controversial Play ‘The Runner’ Amid Activist Pressure

In the heart of Victoria, a simmering dispute has erupted over the portrayal of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the play ‘The Runner.’ A local activist group, lekwungen 2 Palestine, has applied pressure on the Belfry Theatre to remove the contentious play from its schedule. The play, written by Christopher Morris, traces the journey of an Orthodox Jewish volunteer who, in a defining moment, chooses to assist a wounded Palestinian woman.

The Contention

The group’s grievances center around the play’s depiction of Palestinians, which they argue could be dehumanizing. A particular excerpt from the play has been met with vehement objection. The mounting tension spurred the activists to launch a petition for the play’s removal, which has so far gathered over 1,260 signatures. The controversy boiled over into a protest, culminating in the vandalism of the theater.

The Fallout

Following the protest and the momentum of the petition, the Belfry Theatre has decided to cancel ‘The Runner.’ The decision was reached after a community dialogue, where those affected and concerned had an opportunity to voice their views. In a statement, a spokesperson for the theater clarified that the move was dictated by the consideration for the community’s well-being. The play, they felt, could potentially widen divisions amidst the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Moving Forward

The Belfry Theatre’s decision to respond to the petition by removing ‘The Runner’ from its schedule for the SPARK Festival in March is a testament to the power of activism and community dialogue. It underlines the influence of the arts in shaping public sentiment and the responsibilities that come with it. As the world continues to grapple with the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the role of art as a medium for dialogue, understanding, and empathy becomes ever more critical.

Arts & Entertainment Israel Palestine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

