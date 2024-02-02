Victorian Opera Stages Rarely Performed 'Candide' Despite Score's Complexity

Immersed in the rich, vibrant musical legacy of Leonard Bernstein, Candide emerges as a profound piece of music theatre. The work, a dynamic synthesis of Voltaire's biting satire and Bernstein's sumptuous score, weaves a narrative that resonates deeply within the music theatre realm. Notable contributors include eminent writers such as Stephen Sondheim, Dorothy Parker, and Richard Wilbur, further enhancing its cultural significance and acclaim.

Candide's Rarity in Australia

Yet, despite its global acclaim, Candide has remained an elusive spectacle in Australia. Prominent Australian performers, Lyndon Watts and Eddie Perfect, attribute this rarity to the extensive musical ensemble that Bernstein's score demands. The intricate arrangement and need for a large orchestra make staging this piece a substantial challenge.

Rising to the Challenge: Victorian Opera's Production

Undeterred by the complexities, the Victorian Opera has embraced this challenge head-on. It has embarked on a daring journey to bring Candide to life on the Australian stage. This production features a full 60-piece orchestra, helmed by conductor Benjamin Northey and director Dean Bryant.

Participation of Watts and Perfect

Adding to the aura of this ambitious endeavor, both Watts and Perfect are participating in the production. Watts, with a history of performing songs from Candide during his training, brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of Bernstein's musical language. Perfect, who has previously performed songs from the show, adds his unique flair and nuanced performance skills to the production.

As the Victorian Opera's rendition of Candide promises to be a landmark event in Australia's music theatre history, it will undoubtedly draw global attention to the country's performing arts scene.