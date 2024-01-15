Victor Garber Shines in The CW's 'Family Law' as Henry Svensson

In a riveting display of acting prowess, Victor Garber takes on the role of Henry Svensson in The CW's hit drama 'Family Law.' Garber's character, a successful yet old-school attorney, is a beacon of charm in a world of cutthroat legal battles. Despite having been through the roller-coaster that is three marriages, Henry remains elusive to his children, maintaining an emotional distance that further enhances his enigmatic persona. However, as a new season dawns, a glimmer of hope appears for potential familial bonding, with his children entering his professional domain.

Garber's Storied Career

Garber, a Canadian actor of extraordinary talent, has a rich career spanning film, television, and stage. His exceptional performances in critically acclaimed productions such as 'Titanic' and 'Argo' not only won him an Academy Award for each but also etched his name indelibly in the annals of cinematic history. This versatile actor's filmography extends to performances in 'Dark Waters,' 'Sicario,' and 'Legally Blonde,' to name a few.

Emmy Nominations and Stage Appearances

Garber's television work is equally impressive, having earned him six Emmy nominations for shows including 'Alias,' 'Frasier,' and 'Will & Grace.' His portrayal of Sid Luft in 'Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows' further showcases his ability to embody diverse characters. Not confined to the small screen, Garber's on-stage performances have garnered him four Tony nominations for productions like 'Damn Yankees' and 'Hello Dolly.'

'Family Law' Returns

Currently residing in Canada, Garber continues to captivate audiences with his wide range of acting roles. His latest venture, 'Family Law,' is set to return for a new season on The CW network. The drama, which delves into the intricacies of familial relationships and sibling rivalries against the backdrop of legal conundrums, premieres on Wednesday, January 17 at 9 p.m.