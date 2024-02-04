Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen: From 'Svengali' to Marriage Amid 'Trigger Point' Tensions

Vicky McClure, renowned for her roles in 'Trigger Point' and 'Line of Duty', has once again captivated audiences as the second series of 'Trigger Point' unfolds. Her personal life, particularly her relationship with Jonny Owen, has equally attracted public fascination.

Beginnings on the set of 'Svengali'

Vicky and Jonny first crossed paths in 2013 on the set of 'Svengali', sparking an instant connection. Jonny Owen, a significant figure in the entertainment industry, is known for his roles in 'Shameless', 'Murphy's Law', 'My Family', and has a BAFTA under his belt for producing the documentary 'The Aberfan Disaster'. He's also achieved prominence in the sports world as a director at Nottingham Forest and as host of 'Jonny Owen & Friends' on Talksport.

From Engagement to Marriage

The couple's engagement in December 2017 was followed by delays in their wedding plans, owing to filming commitments and the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, they tied the knot in August 2023 in Nottingham, with Vicky sharing glimpses of their wedding on Instagram. The ceremony was graced by friends and co-stars, including notable figures from the 'Line of Duty'.

'Trigger Point' - A Tale of Tension and Action

In the second series of 'Trigger Point', Vicky McClure returns as Lana Washington, a no-nonsense bomb disposal expert. The series commences with a colossal blast at a power station, with suspense pervading as the team navigates perilous situations. The episode is a blend of tension, action, and a hint of romance as Washington grapples with deadly bombs and intricate personal relationships. The show, equally engrossing and absurd, promises to keep the viewers riveted.