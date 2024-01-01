Vicky Kaushal’s One-Take Fire Scene in ‘Dunki’ Commands Attention

Renowned for his riveting performances, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has yet again left audiences spellbound with his portrayal in the blockbuster film ‘Dunki’. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, one pivotal scene in the movie is drawing significant attention for its emotional profundity and technical complexity. It is a scene where Kaushal’s character, in a state of emotional turmoil, commits suicide by self-immolation. This scene was filmed using multiple cameras in one single take, and in slow motion, to capture the poignant moment when the character is swiftly engulfed by flames.

Unveiling the Technical Challenge

This one-take fire sequence was particularly challenging to shoot. Unlike most fire scenes that depict characters running, Kaushal’s character had to walk as though lost in his thoughts, enabling the flames to quickly surround him. The scene’s complexity was further amplified by the use of slow-motion filming techniques, which demanded impeccable synchronization and precision.

A Personal Undertaking

Adding a degree of personal stress to the situation was the fact that the scene was shot by Sham Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal’s father. As a seasoned action director, Sham Kaushal confronted the task of filming his son in a scene fraught with both physical and emotional risk.

Outcome and Impact

Despite the technical obstacles and personal stress, the scene was executed flawlessly, adding depth to the film’s narrative. As a testament to the film’s success, ‘Dunki’ has amassed over Rs 361.30 crore at the worldwide box office. The incredible performance of Vicky Kaushal, coupled with Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial finesse, has contributed significantly to the film’s triumph, marking another milestone in Indian cinema’s global influence.