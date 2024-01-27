Vice Ganda Announces New Film Project with Director Jun Robles Lana

Renowned Filipino entertainer, Vice Ganda, has given fans a glimpse into his upcoming silver screen venture, confirming his collaboration with the acclaimed director, Jun Robles Lana. The announcement was made amidst the pomp and splendor of the 20th wedding anniversary celebration of celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas, where Vice Ganda was in attendance as a special guest.

Upcoming Collaboration Stirring Anticipation

Murmurs about Vice Ganda's new film project have been circulating in the Philippine entertainment industry for some time now, but the confirmation by the comedian himself has fanned the flames of anticipation. In an exciting twist, Vice Ganda expressed his desire for Gladys Reyes to join the movie, drawing parallels between her past collaboration with Lana on 'Kwentong Barbero' and the potential synergy on this new project.

Past Successes and New Expectations

Vice Ganda's previous film, 'Partners in Crime,' which was released as part of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival, was met with critical acclaim and commercial success. The confirmation of another project with a notable filmmaker such as Jun Lana suggests a continued trend of collaboration between Vice Ganda and distinguished directors, further cementing his status in the industry.

More than Just an Announcement

The unexpected announcement was not the only highlight of the evening. The event also celebrated the 18th birthday of Christopher and Gladys' son, Xtof, adding another layer of joy and celebration to the occasion. While fans eagerly await more details about the upcoming movie, the news has undoubtedly sparked excitement and buzz across the Philippines' cinematic landscape.