Veteran Promoter Tom Webster Takes Helm at Mother Lode Theatre

Tom Webster, a seasoned entertainment promoter, and former University of Montana faculty member, is preparing for the third act of his career as the new managing director of Butte's Mother Lode Theatre. With nearly 40 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Webster, 67, brings a wealth of knowledge and an extensive network of contacts to the role.

Webster's Return to the Stage

Webster is no stranger to the stage, having previously held positions such as program advisor for UM Productions and director of the UM's Dennison Theatre. Even after retiring from UM in 2021, he remained a beloved figure in the industry. His retirement was short-lived, however, as he was persuaded by members of the Mother Lode Theatre to commit to directing the theatre for a couple of years. This directorship is viewed by Webster as the final act of his career.

Mother Lode Theatre's Centennial Celebration

Webster's appointment coincides with the Mother Lode Theatre's centennial celebrations. The theatre, which has recently upgraded with a new sound system and lighting, is undergoing a renaissance, and Webster is at the helm. His vision is to transform the Mother Lode into a regional entertainment destination by leveraging his extensive knowledge of music genres and industry contacts.

Webster's Plans for Mother Lode

Webster has hit the ground running, planning a series of events, including a "Made in Montana" series to spotlight local musicians. He is also hard at work on booking acts for the 2024-25 Performing Arts Series. Jocelyn Dodge, president of the Butte Center for the Performing Arts, expressed excitement and appreciation for Webster's capabilities and the connections he brings to the theatre.