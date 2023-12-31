Veteran Photographers from The Washington Post Conclude Their Illustrious Careers

John McDonnell and Bill O’Leary, veteran photographers from The Washington Post, are retiring from illustrious careers that have spanned over eight decades. Born and bred in the Washington area, both found themselves carving out extensive careers at The Post, capturing the essence of time in the nation’s capital and beyond.

A Lens on History

McDonnell and O’Leary have been the eyes through which readers have viewed significant events, including Mayor Marion Barry’s drug arrest and the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. O’Leary fondly reminisces the thrill of capturing Barry’s return home under FBI escort, while his profound image of a face peering through a broken window during the insurrection remains etched in public memory.

From Rural Weeklies to The Post

McDonnell, who embarked on his photography career with a rural weekly newspaper, has seen his assignment spectrum expand to include fashion shows and White House events. His sports portfolio boasts coverage of four Olympics, four Super Bowls, and the triumphant victory of the Washington Capitals in the 2018 Stanley Cup finals.

The Legacy of Visual Storytelling

Both McDonnell’s and O’Leary’s works have profoundly contributed to the visual archive of The Washington Post. Their images, a blend of the iconic, the quirky, and the everyday, have shaped the visual narrative of the events they covered, thereby indelibly marking their contributions to photojournalism.

In parallel news, Rudy Smith, the first full-time Black employee in The World Herald’s newsroom, retired after a 45-year career as a photographer. Smith, who passed away in 2019, was renowned for his efforts to breakdown barriers for minorities and open doors for others, leaving behind a significant impact on Nebraska and the Black community.