en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Veteran Photographers from The Washington Post Conclude Their Illustrious Careers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:21 pm EST
Veteran Photographers from The Washington Post Conclude Their Illustrious Careers

John McDonnell and Bill O’Leary, veteran photographers from The Washington Post, are retiring from illustrious careers that have spanned over eight decades. Born and bred in the Washington area, both found themselves carving out extensive careers at The Post, capturing the essence of time in the nation’s capital and beyond.

A Lens on History

McDonnell and O’Leary have been the eyes through which readers have viewed significant events, including Mayor Marion Barry’s drug arrest and the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. O’Leary fondly reminisces the thrill of capturing Barry’s return home under FBI escort, while his profound image of a face peering through a broken window during the insurrection remains etched in public memory.

From Rural Weeklies to The Post

McDonnell, who embarked on his photography career with a rural weekly newspaper, has seen his assignment spectrum expand to include fashion shows and White House events. His sports portfolio boasts coverage of four Olympics, four Super Bowls, and the triumphant victory of the Washington Capitals in the 2018 Stanley Cup finals.

The Legacy of Visual Storytelling

Both McDonnell’s and O’Leary’s works have profoundly contributed to the visual archive of The Washington Post. Their images, a blend of the iconic, the quirky, and the everyday, have shaped the visual narrative of the events they covered, thereby indelibly marking their contributions to photojournalism.

In parallel news, Rudy Smith, the first full-time Black employee in The World Herald’s newsroom, retired after a 45-year career as a photographer. Smith, who passed away in 2019, was renowned for his efforts to breakdown barriers for minorities and open doors for others, leaving behind a significant impact on Nebraska and the Black community.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Katie Price Earns Praise for Performance in 'Sleeping Beauty' Pantomime

By BNN Correspondents

Renowned Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, Voice of Mama Coco, Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Epic Games Store Ends 2023 with 'Ghostrunner' Giveaway

By BNN Correspondents

Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Diane Kruger Rings in New Year with Rare Photo of Daughter ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 8 mins
Diane Kruger Rings in New Year with Rare Photo of Daughter ...
heart comment 0
Microsoft and Tech Industry’s Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024
The Emergence of Blockchain Games: A New Era for the Gaming Industry

By Salman Khan

The Emergence of Blockchain Games: A New Era for the Gaming Industry
Yellow Rubber Duck Returns to Taiwan After a Decade

By BNN Correspondents

Yellow Rubber Duck Returns to Taiwan After a Decade
Streaming Your Way into 2024: A New Year’s Eve Movie Guide

By BNN Correspondents

Streaming Your Way into 2024: A New Year's Eve Movie Guide
Latest Headlines
World News
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
4 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
5 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
8 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
8 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
9 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
10 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
10 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
11 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
12 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
28 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
29 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app