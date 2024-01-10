Steve Martin on Hosting Live Awards, Commends Jo Koy’s Performance

On January 10, 2024, decorated comedian and actor, Steve Martin, aged 78, took to a social media site, Threads, to share his contemplations on the formidable task of hosting live awards shows. His reflections were drawn from his personal experience in 2010 when he co-hosted the 82nd Academy Awards alongside Alec Baldwin. He candidly expressed the strenuousness of the role, humorously sharing that he’s ‘still throwing up from the last time’ he hosted.

Martin’s Perspective on Hosting Awards

The seasoned comic, known for his wit and timing, outlined the challenges associated with such high-profile events. He highlighted the preparation, precision, and ability to improvise required to succeed in such a position. Despite the tough nature of such a role, he offered his support to fellow comedian Jo Koy, who recently took the helm at a live awards show.

Commendation for Jo Koy’s Performance

The comedian lauded Koy for his willingness to take on what he deems as ‘the toughest gig in show business.’ He acknowledged both the hits and misses of Koy’s performance, underlining that such a role is fraught with potential pitfalls and unexpected turns. However, he praised Koy’s agility and quick thinking, noting that Koy’s performance could potentially contribute twenty minutes of new material to his stand-up routine.

Support from the Entertainment Industry

Martin, currently starring in the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and nominated for best television male actor in a musical/comedy series, was unable to attend the ceremony where Koy served as host. Yet, he was not alone in his support for Koy. Other prominent figures, including Howard Stern and Kevin Hart, also rallied behind the comedian, underscoring the collective respect for Koy’s efforts at the event.