en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Veteran Actor Richard Romanus, Known for ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Mean Streets,’ Passes Away at 80

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:24 pm EST
Veteran Actor Richard Romanus, Known for ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Mean Streets,’ Passes Away at 80

Renowned actor Richard Romanus, celebrated for his indelible roles in ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Mean Streets,’ passed away on December 23, at the age of 80. His demise, confirmed by his son Robert, occurred in a hospital in Volos, Greece, though the cause remains undisclosed. Romanus left an indelible mark in the world of entertainment with his distinguished performances, especially his portrayal of tough guy characters.

A Storied Career

Romanus, born February 8, 1943, in Barre, Vermont, made a name for himself in Hollywood by infusing his roles with an authentic grittiness. He was best known for his portrayal of Richard LaPenna in ‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2002), Michael Longo in ‘Mean Streets’ (1973), and Harry Canyon in ‘Heavy Metal’ (1981). His storied career also includes notable appearances in ‘Point of No Return’ (1993), ‘Oscar’ (1991), ‘Sitting Ducks’ (1980), and TV series such as ‘Mission: Impossible’ (1989), ‘Strike Force’ (1981-1982), and ‘Foul Play’ (1981).

From Philosophy to Acting

Before embarking on a journey in the glitzy world of entertainment, Romanus earned a philosophy degree from Xavier University in 1964. He briefly attended law school before heeding the call of acting, studying under Lee Strasberg in New York, and subsequently forging a successful career on both the big and small screens.

Life Beyond the Silver Screen

Beyond his robust acting career, Romanus was also an author. His works include ‘Chrysalis’ (2011), ‘Matoula’s Echo’ (2014), and his memoir ‘Act III: A Small Island in the Aegean’ (2011). He and his second wife, Anthea Sylbert, an Oscar-nominated costume designer, relocated to Skiathos, Greece over two decades ago. There, they wrote and produced two Lifetime telefilms and were honored as honorary citizens of Skiathos in 2021. Romanus is survived by his son from his first marriage with actress and singer Tina Bohlmann, his younger brother Robert Romanus, and Anthea Sylbert.

0
Arts & Entertainment Greece United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rita Ora's Absence from 'The Masked Singer UK' Sparks Intrigue and Humour

By BNN Correspondents

Lebanon Seeks UNESCO Recognition for Tele Liban's Historical Archives

By BNN Correspondents

Clash of Clans: An Action-Packed January 2024 on the Horizon

By Salman Khan

'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage Meets Theater Icon Lea Salonga

By BNN Correspondents

Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards a ...
@Gaming · 37 mins
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards a ...
heart comment 0
2023 MBC Drama Awards: A Night of Stars and Surprises

By BNN Correspondents

2023 MBC Drama Awards: A Night of Stars and Surprises
2023 APAN Star Awards: A Night of Glittering Victories

By BNN Correspondents

2023 APAN Star Awards: A Night of Glittering Victories
Bollywood’s Blockbuster Resurgence: A 2023 Retrospective

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood's Blockbuster Resurgence: A 2023 Retrospective
Remembering David Kernan: Renowned Actor’s Illustrious Career Ends at 88

By BNN Correspondents

Remembering David Kernan: Renowned Actor's Illustrious Career Ends at 88
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges
46 seconds
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
12 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
12 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
18 mins
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
20 mins
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
20 mins
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
21 mins
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
21 mins
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
28 mins
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
5 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
8 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
8 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app