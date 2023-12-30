Veteran Actor Richard Romanus, Known for ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Mean Streets,’ Passes Away at 80

Renowned actor Richard Romanus, celebrated for his indelible roles in ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Mean Streets,’ passed away on December 23, at the age of 80. His demise, confirmed by his son Robert, occurred in a hospital in Volos, Greece, though the cause remains undisclosed. Romanus left an indelible mark in the world of entertainment with his distinguished performances, especially his portrayal of tough guy characters.

A Storied Career

Romanus, born February 8, 1943, in Barre, Vermont, made a name for himself in Hollywood by infusing his roles with an authentic grittiness. He was best known for his portrayal of Richard LaPenna in ‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2002), Michael Longo in ‘Mean Streets’ (1973), and Harry Canyon in ‘Heavy Metal’ (1981). His storied career also includes notable appearances in ‘Point of No Return’ (1993), ‘Oscar’ (1991), ‘Sitting Ducks’ (1980), and TV series such as ‘Mission: Impossible’ (1989), ‘Strike Force’ (1981-1982), and ‘Foul Play’ (1981).

From Philosophy to Acting

Before embarking on a journey in the glitzy world of entertainment, Romanus earned a philosophy degree from Xavier University in 1964. He briefly attended law school before heeding the call of acting, studying under Lee Strasberg in New York, and subsequently forging a successful career on both the big and small screens.

Life Beyond the Silver Screen

Beyond his robust acting career, Romanus was also an author. His works include ‘Chrysalis’ (2011), ‘Matoula’s Echo’ (2014), and his memoir ‘Act III: A Small Island in the Aegean’ (2011). He and his second wife, Anthea Sylbert, an Oscar-nominated costume designer, relocated to Skiathos, Greece over two decades ago. There, they wrote and produced two Lifetime telefilms and were honored as honorary citizens of Skiathos in 2021. Romanus is survived by his son from his first marriage with actress and singer Tina Bohlmann, his younger brother Robert Romanus, and Anthea Sylbert.