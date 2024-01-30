Veteran Actor Ashok Saraf to Receive Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf, known for his significant contributions to Marathi and Hindi cinema, has been chosen as the recipient of the distinguished Maharashtra Bhushan Award for 2023. This honor, announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, recognizes Saraf's versatile acting skills that have seen him excel in a wide spectrum of roles from comedy to villainy.

Stellar Career in Cinema

Celebrating a career that spans over five decades, Ashok Saraf has made his mark in over 250 Marathi films, 50 Bollywood movies, and 10 television serials. This accomplishment is a testament to Saraf's exceptional talent and adaptability, enabling him to portray a variety of characters with depth and conviction. The Maharashtra Bhushan Award adds to his long list of accolades, further cementing his status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Acknowledgement from the State

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award is one of the highest honors conferred by the state government. It acknowledges individuals who have made significant achievements in various fields, including the arts, literature, sports, science, and social work. In bestowing this award upon Saraf, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the actor's versatile performances in comedy, villain, and serious roles. The Chief Minister's acknowledgement underscores the impact Saraf has made on audiences and the film industry.

Saraf's Journey and Future Endeavors

Born and raised in south Mumbai, Ashok Saraf's journey from local theatre to professional cinema has been marked by determination and talent. His laudable work in films like Singham, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and numerous others, has been celebrated by fans and industry insiders alike. Even at the age of 76, Saraf shows no signs of slowing down. With two upcoming film projects, he continues to express his commitment to the craft of acting. Saraf, married to actress-producer Nivedita Joshi, has a son who is a chef.