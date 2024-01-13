en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Vessel’ Art Exhibition and Coffeehouse Reception Lights Up Jewish Cultural Center

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
‘Vessel’ Art Exhibition and Coffeehouse Reception Lights Up Jewish Cultural Center

The Jewish Cultural Center in Chattanooga is currently the hub of a vibrant art scene, presenting a unique exhibition titled ‘Vessel.’ The exhibition, open until February 23, features the distinctive works of 25 artists, both local and nationally recognized. The diversity of the artists and their creations adds a rich tapestry of perspectives to the exhibition, making it a much-anticipated event in the city’s cultural calendar.

‘Vessel’: A Grand Display of Artistic Talent

The ‘Vessel’ exhibition is not just another art show. It serves as a platform for 25 talented artists to showcase their unique interpretations and artistic prowess. The exhibition, which runs until February 23, is housed at the Jewish Cultural Center, located at 5461 North Terrace Road. The center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, has meticulously organized this event, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and cultural sharing.

Coffeehouse for the Arts: A Celebration of Community

In addition to the ongoing exhibition, the center is hosting a special event today from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm: the Coffeehouse for the Arts reception. This event is designed to be an engaging community gathering, offering free admission to all those interested. The reception promises a medley of live performances, from soulful music and rib-tickling stand-up comedy to captivating storytelling, adding a unique flavor to the Chattanooga art scene.

Inclusivity and Cultural Sharing at the Forefront

The Jewish Cultural Center operates with support from the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and extends its welcome to individuals from all backgrounds. The center’s gallery hours are from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on weekdays, with the flexibility to visit by appointment. Both the ‘Vessel’ exhibition and the Coffeehouse for the Arts reception are open to the public, serving as a testament to the center’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and culturally rich community.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
24 seconds ago
96th Academy Awards: Philadelphia Gears Up for a Star-Studded Oscars Night
The 96th Academy Awards, colloquially known as the Oscars, are scheduled for March 10th and will be televised live. In Philadelphia, the anticipation is palpable, especially since several local luminaries such as Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo, and Bradley Cooper are tipped for nominations for their remarkable work in the film industry. Capitalizing on this
96th Academy Awards: Philadelphia Gears Up for a Star-Studded Oscars Night
Nigerian Singer Terry G Bids Adieu to Music Industry
4 mins ago
Nigerian Singer Terry G Bids Adieu to Music Industry
Lubbock's Cultural Scene: A Mix of Music, Comedy, and More
6 mins ago
Lubbock's Cultural Scene: A Mix of Music, Comedy, and More
University of Minnesota Dance Team Sets the Digital Stage Ablaze with Viral Performance
1 min ago
University of Minnesota Dance Team Sets the Digital Stage Ablaze with Viral Performance
NBA YoungBoy Retorts with "Act A Donkey" After Being Labeled "Donkey of the Day"
2 mins ago
NBA YoungBoy Retorts with "Act A Donkey" After Being Labeled "Donkey of the Day"
Anime Boston 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Cosplay Guest Lineup
2 mins ago
Anime Boston 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Cosplay Guest Lineup
Latest Headlines
World News
World Number One Axelsen Upset by China's Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals
32 seconds
World Number One Axelsen Upset by China's Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
32 seconds
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications
36 seconds
Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
41 seconds
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
Massive Turnout at Protest Against AfD's New Year Reception in Duisburg
51 seconds
Massive Turnout at Protest Against AfD's New Year Reception in Duisburg
Egmore’s Post-Event Neglect: A Missed Opportunity for Sustained Beautification
51 seconds
Egmore’s Post-Event Neglect: A Missed Opportunity for Sustained Beautification
Idaho's New Laws in 2024: A Detailed Overview
52 seconds
Idaho's New Laws in 2024: A Detailed Overview
Sean Reffell's Triumphant Return to Ulster Rugby: A Story of Resilience and Determination
55 seconds
Sean Reffell's Triumphant Return to Ulster Rugby: A Story of Resilience and Determination
BJP President Criticizes Opposition's INDIA Alliance, Highlights PM Modi's Development Agenda
1 min
BJP President Criticizes Opposition's INDIA Alliance, Highlights PM Modi's Development Agenda
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app