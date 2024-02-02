VERSO Unveils Palma's Debut Furniture Collection at Alcova Miami

VERSO, a trailblazing furniture and design gallery, recently unveiled PALMA: Five Pieces – Collection No. 1 during the inaugural Alcova Miami event. This significant launch marks the first-ever furniture collection by Palma, a São Paulo-based design studio helmed by the talented duo, Cléo Döbberthin and Lorenzo Lo Schiavo. The duo is celebrated for their innovative exploration of handmade craftsmanship, production techniques, and design storytelling.

Unveiling The Five Piece Collection

The collection spotlights five distinct pieces, namely a coffee table, a corner table, a table lamp, a floor lamp, and a room divider. Each of these pieces embodies unique materials and intricate shapes, reflecting Palma’s commitment to detailed craftsmanship. The assemblage is a testament to the studio's ability to harmonize diverse materials and production techniques, resulting in a collection that is both cohesive and innovative.

Spotlight on Individual Pieces

Each piece in the collection tells its own story. The Esfera Table Lamp features an elegant pearlescent-looking base crafted from aluminum foil, supported by polished stainless steel legs and topped with a conical shade. The Marshmallow Console is a true testament to Palma’s resourceful use of materials, utilizing eggshells from the studio's breakfasts to create a distinctive lacquer applied to its marshmallow-like legs.

The B de Bola Coffee Table is a harmonious mix of materials like fiberglass and plaster, assembled to give a marble-like appearance, demonstrating the studio's ability to transform humble materials into luxurious finishes. The Pinheiro Floor Lamp takes inspiration from pine trees, employing fiberglass to create seamless cones and a textured finish that mimics tree bark. The final piece, the Moreau Room Divider, incorporates elements of 'spolia' from Brazil's Art Deco heritage, cast in bronze for the structure, and features a base that resonates with the design of the B de Bola table.

A Milestone for Palma

The launch of PALMA: Five Pieces - Collection No. 1 marks a significant milestone for the design studio. Palma's debut into the world of furniture design through Alcova Miami is a testament to their capabilities and vision. The meticulously crafted pieces, rich in detail and storytelling, set a high benchmark for future collections. Each piece not only stands alone but also complements the others, creating a unified and impactful collection. This launch signifies the beginning of an exciting journey for Palma in the realm of furniture design.