Arts & Entertainment

Vernon’s Towne Theatre Secures Future with $60,000 Grant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
Vernon’s Towne Theatre Secures Future with $60,000 Grant

In a victorious turn of events for the arts community, the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC) has officially greenlighted a substantial $60,000 grant for the Okanagan Screen Arts Society. This funding is set to catalyze the final phase of renovations at the Towne Theatre in Vernon, enhancing its capacity to host larger acts and subsequently increase revenue for long-term financial stability.

Securing the Theatre’s Future

While the immediate future of the theatre was not under threat, the grant will serve as a crucial lifeline, allowing the theatre to diversify its offerings. Donna Elliott, a board member, emphasized the significant impact it will have on the theatre’s vision of expansion. With the grant now approved, the theatre is one step closer to broadening its ambit beyond cinema to live performances.

Overcoming Budget Concerns

Despite initial reservations due to budget constraints, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) reversed its stance after recognizing the theatre’s significant contribution to the local community. The RDNO board of directors now has the final say on the grant approval, marking a decisive point in the Towne Theatre’s quest for expansion.

Qualifying for Additional Provincial Funding

The $60,000 grant is not just a financial boost but a gateway to further provincial funding. The grant places the theatre in a position to secure matching provincial grants, thereby amplifying its financial arsenal for the renovations. The planned enhancements include new speakers, baffling, and curtains — all integral elements of the theatre’s four-year vision.

A Vibrant Beacon for Downtown Vernon

Donna Elliott also underscored the theatre’s role in promoting the safety of downtown Vernon by attracting visitors to the area. The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is ecstatic about the grant and eagerly anticipates providing a more diverse range of events to the community. The theatre stands as a vibrant beacon, symbolizing the town’s commitment to culture, arts, and community engagement.

Arts & Entertainment Business Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

