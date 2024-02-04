Vernon Public Art Gallery Hosts Valentine's Prom: A Night of Love, Art, and Shared Rhythms

On February 14th, the Vernon Public Art Gallery is transforming into a celebration of love, art, and shared rhythms. They're ushering in a unique Valentine's Prom, offering a second chance to those who missed out on the quintessential high school experience. Whether you choose to attend with a partner, a group of friends, or as a solo adventurer, this event is designed to bring together people who share a common passion for art and music.

A Night of Immersive Art and Activities

The highlight of the evening is the immersive installation 'Beautiful Parasites' by acclaimed artist Tammy Salzl. This magical fairytale place promises to transport attendees beyond the familiar, offering a rich sensory experience that blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. But the enchantment doesn't stop here. Attendees will also have the opportunity to capture memorable moments in a photo booth, channel their creativity into designing Valentine's cards, and receive prom-inspired caricatures from Brennan of Pranic Forest.

A Toast to Love and Art

The event begins at 7 p.m., with a welcome drink inspired by the classic spiked punch served at proms. As the night progresses, attendees will be able to vie for the coveted titles of Prom King and Queen, with additional door prizes up for grabs. And to keep the energy high and the vibes good, there will also be live performances from local musicians Norsu and DJ BG, brought to you in partnership with Becky's Back Door Beans.

Join the Celebration

The Valentine's Prom is sponsored by Woolley & Co, and tickets are available for $25 online or $30 at the door. With a line-up of activities and performances designed to weave together an unforgettable night, this event is more than just a nod to nostalgia. It's a celebration of love, art, and the shared experiences that bring us together. So put on your dancing shoes, and join us for a night that promises to be a feast for the senses and the soul.