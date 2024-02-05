Venus Lau Ascends as the New Director of Museum MACAN, Aims to Enrich Indonesian Art Landscape

Venus Lau, a seasoned curator and prominent figure in Asia's contemporary art scene, ascended to the helm of Jakarta's Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara (Museum MACAN) on February 1, 2024. This significant appointment signals a fresh chapter in the museum's journey, with Lau succeeding Aaron Seeto, who guided the institution since its inception in 2016.

From Shanghai to Jakarta

Lau brings to Museum MACAN a wealth of experiences from her previous role as the art strategic director at Shanghai's Meta Media Group, a conglomerate encompassing cultural platforms like The Art Newspaper and Art Review. Her extensive background in Asia's art landscape—marked by roles at K11 Art Foundation and OCT Contemporary Art Terminal Shenzhen, along with co-founding LEAP magazine—foregrounds Lau's commitment to contemporary art in the region.

Aligned Vision

Fenessa Adikoesoemo, chairwoman of the MACAN Foundation, warmly welcomed Lau's appointment, highlighting her dedication to cultivating cultural engagement, a philosophy that resonates with the museum’s emphasis on quality exhibitions and art accessibility. Lau's appointment aligns seamlessly with MACAN's vision, paving the way for a harmonious relationship between the museum's ethos and its new leader's aspirations.

Looking Forward

Stepping into her new role, Lau voiced her honor and shared her ambition to invigorate the Indonesian art community and audiences through contemporary art and public engagement. As she embarks on this journey with Museum MACAN, Lau aims to achieve new exhibition milestones and drive meaningful developments within the institution. Although the museum has yet to unveil its 2024 projects and exhibitions, the anticipation around Lau's potential contributions is palpable, as she prepares to shape the museum's future narrative.