Arts & Entertainment

Venom 3: The Final Chapter of The Venom Series Set to Release in November 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
The highly-anticipated third installment of the Venom film series, Venom 3, is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 8, 2024. The film’s original release date was slated for July 12, 2024, but it was delayed due to complications arising from the SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. As the sixth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, expectations are soaring high, especially given the fact that the iconic Tom Hardy, who portrays the character of Eddie Brock and his alter-ego Venom, has been involved in crafting the story alongside writer-director Kelly Marcel.

The Veil of Secrecy Surrounding the Plot

The specific details about the upcoming film’s plot have been kept under wraps, fuelling speculation and anticipation among the audience. There are whispers about the film being set in Mexico, based on certain leaked photos from the production sets. However, what has been confirmed is that Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock will once again take center stage in this installment. Fans are eager to see how Venom 3 ties into the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A Stellar Cast and Potential Surprises

Adding to the star power of the film are Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Ejiofor’s role has been the subject of much speculation, with rumors suggesting that he might be playing the comic book antagonist Orwell Taylor, the head of The Jury, a group intent on eliminating Venom. Rumors are also rife about a potential appearance of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, but these remain unconfirmed. The potential for a Venom and Spider-Man meetup has been a topic of interest and speculation, as noted by Andy Serkis, the director of the second Venom film.

The Final Chapter

Venom 3 is expected to be the final chapter of this iteration of the Venom series, wrapping up the story of Eddie Brock and his symbiotic alter-ego. As we approach the release date, the excitement among fans is palpable, and the film is poised to be one of the most eagerly anticipated releases of 2024.

Arts & Entertainment United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

