en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Venkatesh Marks Milestone at Venky 75: Career Retrospect and Future Endeavors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:01 am EST
Venkatesh Marks Milestone at Venky 75: Career Retrospect and Future Endeavors

The glittering lights of the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad were a testament to an extraordinary journey. An illustrious career that spanned over four decades, from a debut in Kaliyuga Pandavulu (1986) to marking the milestone of the 75th film, Saindhav (2024). The film industry gathered in grandeur to celebrate the cinematic journey of one of its cherished actors, Venkatesh, at an event termed Venky 75.

Star-Studded Celebration

Graced by the presence of industry stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, who served as the chief guest, and other luminaries such as Nani, Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah, the event was a celebration of the actor’s accomplishments. Venkatesh expressed his gratitude towards his fans, reflecting on his evolving roles and the consistent adoration he has received over the years.

He recounted his collaborations with esteemed directors Raghavendra Rao, K Viswanath, and Dasari Narayana Rao, and shared anecdotes about the changing monikers given to him by his ardent followers.

The Turning Point

There was an air of anticipation as Venkatesh disclosed a moment when he pondered upon leaving the industry. It was Chiranjeevi’s comeback film, Khaidi No 150 (2017), that reignited the spark in him, inspiring him to continue his journey. He acknowledged the influence of actors Balakrishna and Nagarjuna on his thriving career, emphasizing their roles as pillars of support and inspiration.

Looking Ahead

As the evening unfolded, Venkatesh shed light on his upcoming film Saindhav, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, and the internationally renowned Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Reflecting on his career, Venkatesh emphasized the importance of hard work, perseverance, and persistence as the cornerstones of success. The event concluded with a tantalizing hint at a potential multi-starrer film with Chiranjeevi, a prospect that both actors teased would be a certain hit.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on 'Koffee With Karan'

By BNN Correspondents

Depeche Mode Returns, Beatles at Brit Awards and BMTH's Innovative Style: Music Scene 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn': An Exploration of Destructive Love

By BNN Correspondents

Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Emmy-Nominated Performance in 'The Bear': A Deep Dive into Character and Craft

By BNN Correspondents

Sharmila Tagore Breaks the Age Norm on 'Koffee with Karan' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 18 mins
Sharmila Tagore Breaks the Age Norm on 'Koffee with Karan' ...
heart comment 0
Holiday Season Celebrity Sightings: A Glimpse into the Lives of Stars

By BNN Correspondents

Holiday Season Celebrity Sightings: A Glimpse into the Lives of Stars
The Underrated TV Marvels of 2023: A Look at Hidden Gems

By BNN Correspondents

The Underrated TV Marvels of 2023: A Look at Hidden Gems
David Githio: The Unsung Hero of Kenya’s Post-Colonial History

By Israel Ojoko

David Githio: The Unsung Hero of Kenya's Post-Colonial History
2023: A Year of Crisis, Catharsis, and Revealing Narratives in Culture

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Crisis, Catharsis, and Revealing Narratives in Culture
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
13 seconds
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
Ben Stokes Responds to Steve Harmison's Criticism: A Deep Dive into England's Test Series Preparation Controversy
1 min
Ben Stokes Responds to Steve Harmison's Criticism: A Deep Dive into England's Test Series Preparation Controversy
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
1 min
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
1 min
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins
1 min
Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins
Mexico's 2024 Presidential Election: Implications for U.S.-Mexico Relations
2 mins
Mexico's 2024 Presidential Election: Implications for U.S.-Mexico Relations
Intense Overnight Raids by Israeli Forces in West Bank: A Strategic Move?
3 mins
Intense Overnight Raids by Israeli Forces in West Bank: A Strategic Move?
Halifax's Centennial Pool: A Historic Landmark's Uncertain Future
4 mins
Halifax's Centennial Pool: A Historic Landmark's Uncertain Future
Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Was Close in 2022, Reveals Former Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister
4 mins
Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Was Close in 2022, Reveals Former Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
16 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
25 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
35 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app