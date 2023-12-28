Venkatesh Marks Milestone at Venky 75: Career Retrospect and Future Endeavors

The glittering lights of the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad were a testament to an extraordinary journey. An illustrious career that spanned over four decades, from a debut in Kaliyuga Pandavulu (1986) to marking the milestone of the 75th film, Saindhav (2024). The film industry gathered in grandeur to celebrate the cinematic journey of one of its cherished actors, Venkatesh, at an event termed Venky 75.

Star-Studded Celebration

Graced by the presence of industry stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, who served as the chief guest, and other luminaries such as Nani, Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah, the event was a celebration of the actor’s accomplishments. Venkatesh expressed his gratitude towards his fans, reflecting on his evolving roles and the consistent adoration he has received over the years.

He recounted his collaborations with esteemed directors Raghavendra Rao, K Viswanath, and Dasari Narayana Rao, and shared anecdotes about the changing monikers given to him by his ardent followers.

The Turning Point

There was an air of anticipation as Venkatesh disclosed a moment when he pondered upon leaving the industry. It was Chiranjeevi’s comeback film, Khaidi No 150 (2017), that reignited the spark in him, inspiring him to continue his journey. He acknowledged the influence of actors Balakrishna and Nagarjuna on his thriving career, emphasizing their roles as pillars of support and inspiration.

Looking Ahead

As the evening unfolded, Venkatesh shed light on his upcoming film Saindhav, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, and the internationally renowned Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Reflecting on his career, Venkatesh emphasized the importance of hard work, perseverance, and persistence as the cornerstones of success. The event concluded with a tantalizing hint at a potential multi-starrer film with Chiranjeevi, a prospect that both actors teased would be a certain hit.