Arts & Entertainment

Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film ‘Saindhav’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film ‘Saindhav’

Renowned Telugu film actor, Venkatesh Daggubati, recently opened up about his career, his upcoming 75th film ‘Saindhav’, and his passion for roles that involve realistic action. The veteran actor, who has been a staple in the Telugu film industry for years, expresses an enthusiasm for roles that are akin to those in Hollywood films like ‘The Equalizer’ and ‘Taken’.

Embracing Diverse Genres

Reflecting on his successful past, Venkatesh shares his experiences across a wide range of cinema genres. He speaks of his spontaneous approach to acting, finding it particularly challenging to replicate on demand, especially in comedy. His journey, from his debut as a child actor to leading roles post-MBA from the US, has been marked by a natural progression to an average of two films a year. This pace, he says, allows him to focus on personal growth and script quality.

‘Saindhav’: A New Milestone

‘Saindhav’, an action entertainer set to release on January 13, is a significant milestone in Venkatesh’s career. The movie revolves around Saindhav Koneru, a crane operator in the customs department, and his efforts to save his daughter suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The film, despite receiving a lukewarm rating of 2.75/5 from 123telugu.com, is praised for Venkatesh’s performance and the gripping last half an hour. It also features a stellar cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and has been billed as a one-time watch by movie audiences.

Web Series and Future Plans

Beyond films, Venkatesh has also made his mark in the world of web series with ‘Rana Naidu’. He reflects on the reception of the series and hints at the possibility of toning down its graphic content in the next season. With a career that continues to evolve and a commitment to taking on challenging roles, Venkatesh Daggubati remains a compelling figure in the Telugu film industry.

Off-camera, Venkatesh maintains a focus on health and fitness, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strength in the legs and back as one ages. His enthusiasm for his craft and his commitment to personal well-being offer a glimpse into the mindset of a veteran actor who continues to captivate audiences with his performances.

Arts & Entertainment Health India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

