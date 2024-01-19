Vault Comics to Launch 'Something Crawled Out' Among Other Titles in April 2024

The world of comic books is set to witness yet another captivating narrative as Vault Comics prepares to launch a new series titled 'Something Crawled Out.' The series, created by Son M. and Madcursed, is part of the company's April 2024 solicitations.

Unraveling the Intrigue

The narrative of 'Something Crawled Out' revolves around Edith 'Eddie' Miller. Following the disappearance of her sister, Eddie stumbles upon a conspiracy of missing girls and decaying corpses. With the law enforcement proving unhelpful, she teams up with her best friend, Rainer. However, Eddie suspects Rainer to be the devil, adding a layer of complexity to their mission.

More Titles to Look Forward to

Alongside 'Something Crawled Out,' the April 2024 solicitations from Vault Comics also feature other intriguing titles. 'Barbaric' is concluding its most violent storyline, ready to reveal secrets behind the protagonist Owen's curse. Furthermore, 'Deathstalker' presents a character who becomes part of a prestigious military unit and faces the challenge of confronting dark magic in a place known as Grimvault.

Blurring the Lines of Reality

Adding to the roster of narratives is a story set in Scotland, 1994, titled 'The Nasty.' The protagonist, a teenager named Thumper Connell, develops a fascination with horror films and 'video nasties.' However, the line between fiction and reality begins to blur for him when his local video shop acquires a banned film. These stories, filled with dark and fantastical themes, showcase the diverse range of narratives in Vault Comics' April 2024 catalog.