Varun Dhawan’s ‘VD18’ Film Officially Launched: A Glimpse into the Star-Studded Project

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan‘s upcoming film, currently known as ‘VD18’, has been officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony. The action-entertainer, eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike, has been in the works for some time and is finally moving forward.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and showcases a star-studded cast. Alongside Dhawan, the film stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi as female leads. This venture marks Suresh’s Bollywood debut, adding another feather to her cap after a successful career in Tamil cinema. Dhawan, known for his roles in ‘Bawaal’, ‘Bhediya’, and ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, brings his versatile acting prowess to the table, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

A High-Profile Production

‘VD18’ is bankrolled by prominent figures in the film industry. Director Atlee, acclaimed for his recent film ‘Jawan’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the producers. Other producers include Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is set under the production banners of Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios, renowned for their high-quality productions.

Launch Event: A Blend of Tradition and Excitement

The official launch of ‘VD18’ was marked by a traditional pooja ceremony, attended by the entire cast and crew. This event has stirred interest within the Hindi and Tamil cinema communities, adding a buzz of anticipation. While the official title of ‘VD18’ has not been disclosed yet, an announcement is expected soon, further heightening the anticipation surrounding this project.

What’s Next for Varun Dhawan?

In addition to ‘VD18’, Dhawan is also leading the Indian spin-off of ‘Citadel’, under the direction of Raj & DK. This highlights the actor’s dedication to exploring diverse roles and narratives, reaffirming his position as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood today.