Variety Artisans Awards to Honor Film Industry's Top Artisans

The tenth annual Variety Artisans Awards, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Film Festival, is set to honor some of the film industry's most innovative artisans on February 11 at the Arlington Theatre. The event, which recognizes the contributions of these pivotal figures, comes at a time when the importance of artisans has been amplified by writer and actor strikes.

Artisan Excellence

Among the honorees this year are Ludwig Göransson, the composer of the film 'Oppenheimer,' and Jennifer Lame, the editor for the same film. The event will also pay tribute to Rodrigo Prieto, the cinematographer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' Notably, songwriter siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas will be acknowledged for their work on 'Barbie.'

Recognizing Artisan Contribution

Other honorees include Stephane Ceretti for his visual effects in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer for their production design in 'Barbie,' Kazu Hiro for his hairstyling and makeup in 'Maestro,' Michael Semanick for his re-recording mixing in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' and Holly Waddington for her costume design in 'Poor Things.' The awards illustrate the diverse range of skills and talents that contribute to the creation of cinematic masterpieces.

Celebrating a Decade of Artisan Recognition

The Variety Artisans Awards have been celebrating the work of artists like Mark Bridges, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mia Neal, Ruth Carter, and Sandy Powell for a decade. These artists have made significant contributions to films such as 'Phantom Thread,' 'Mank,' 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' 'Black Panther,' and 'The Irishman.'

The event is a testament to the richness of the world-building in films and the passion for celebrating the craft. As Variety's senior artisans editor, Jazz Tangcay, aptly put it, the event underscores the critical role of artisans in maintaining the entertainment industry.