Vanishing Spirits: Unveiling the Artistic Side of Evaporated Scotch

Las Vegas, a city known for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment, is currently hosting an extraordinary photography exhibition that has garnered attention from the world over. The exhibit, titled 'Vanishing Spirits: The Dried Remains of Single-Malt Scotch,' showcases a collection of mesmerizing images that captures a wholly unexplored dimension of whisky: the intricate patterns left behind by evaporated Scotch in a glass. The mastermind behind these captivating images is Ernie Button, a speech pathologist with a profound fascination for Scotch whisky.

Discovering Beauty in the Overlooked

Button's journey into this unique form of art began in 2008, when he noticed the intriguing residue patterns formed after the Scotch he was drinking evaporated. The patterns, which often resemble natural forms such as tree cross-sections and celestial bodies, were inherently a whitish-gray in color. But Button, in his quest to bring these patterns to life, started using colored lights and gels to infuse vibrant hues of purple, blue, and orange into his photographs. Each pattern is a result of nature's whims, but it's Button's artistic touch that breathes life into them.

Expanding the Palette: Beyond Scotch

Button's creative experimentation didn't end with Scotch. His curiosity led him to explore other aged spirits such as tequila. He found that spirits aged in wooden casks yielded the most fascinating images, likely due to the organic material absorbed from the wood. His work is a testament to the unexpected beauty that can be found in overlooked details.

Recognition and Impact

Button's unique approach to photography has not only gained media attention from prestigious outlets like The New York Times and National Geographic, but it has also sparked scientific research and inspired a coffee-table art book. His work serves as a gentle reminder to appreciate the hidden beauty in mundane, often ignored details, and to seek out unexpected significance in everyday life.