Arts & Entertainment

Vanillaware’s Unicorn Overlord: A New Epoch in Tactical RPGs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
Vanillaware’s Unicorn Overlord: A New Epoch in Tactical RPGs

Vanillaware, the developer behind the critical hit 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is preparing to unleash its latest creation, Unicorn Overlord, on March 8, 2024. The game, a strategic blend of fantasy and tactical role-playing, will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch.

Unicorn Overlord: A New Realm of Tactical RPGs

Set on the continent of Fevrith, Unicorn Overlord immerses players in a world comprised of five nations teetering on the brink of war. The narrative follows Alain, the crown prince of the former Kingdom of Cornia, as he battles the Zenoira Empire. Alain, once a refugee fleeing subjugation, rises to become the leader of the Liberation Army, a decade later. The game’s character roster is expansive, with a diverse cast of over 60 characters, lending depth to the narrative and enriching the player’s strategic choices.

Exploration, Combat and Strategy

Unicorn Overlord is not merely a tactical RPG but also introduces elements of overworld exploration, making it a unique epic fantasy experience. Players can liberate occupied towns, making navigation easier, and rebuild them to gain access to valuable facilities. These choices, and the quests players undertake, impact the game world in various ways, adding a layer of strategy beyond the battlefield. The game also offers an online PvP mode, where players can test their strategic acumen against others.

A Harmonious Collusion of Art and Music

The game’s visual style heralds Vanillaware’s well-known artistic flair, and the soundtrack, composed by Mitsuhiro Kaneda and Basiscape, enriches the gaming experience. Basiscape, a studio founded by the legendary composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, known for his work on Final Fantasy Tactics and Ogre Battle: March of the Black Queen, has collaborated with Vanillaware on this project. Atlus, the publisher, has also released a four-minute preview of the 16-bit arranged music album for Unicorn Overlord, included in the special Monarch Edition of the game. This edition also bundles other collectibles like an artbook and a card game based on Unicorn Overlord.

With its blend of combat, strategy, exploration, and a rich narrative, Unicorn Overlord is generating considerable anticipation among fans of the genre. The game’s release is just around the corner, and it promises to be a remarkable addition to the tactical RPG landscape.

Arts & Entertainment Gaming Japan
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

