Vanessa Briscoe Hay's Pylon Reenactment Society Revives Alt-Rock Legacy with 'Magnet Factory'

In the ever-evolving world of music, Vanessa Briscoe Hay, the iconic frontwoman of the 1980s Georgia alt-rock band Pylon, continues to leave her indelible mark. She has embarked on a fresh musical journey with her new band, Pylon Reenactment Society (PRS), which breathes new life into Pylon's distinctively funky, minimalist art punk style.

Reviving the Pylon Legacy

PRS's soon-to-be-released debut album, 'Magnet Factory', is a testament to Briscoe Hay's enduring creativity. Her unique vocal style, characterized by sing-speak delivery and primal yelps, yips, and yells, resonates throughout the album. The album deftly blends angular arrangements with cryptic, nonlinear lyrics, creating a dance music vibe for those who are rhythmically challenged.

Standout Tracks

Among the highlights of the album are the songs 'Fix It', featuring backing vocals from Kate Pierson of the B-52's, and 'No Worries', which showcases Briscoe Hay's dynamic vocal range. PRS was formed in 2014 and carries a connection with Pylon through Briscoe Hay's involvement and Michael Lachowski's contribution as the art director.

A Fresh Sound in a Digital Era

The album's fresh sound offers a stark contrast to the algorithm-driven music that often dominates today's listening habits. Its edgy yet therapeutic compositions stand out, making 'Magnet Factory' both a nod to the past and a timely contribution to the current music scene. The band has been incorporating new material into their live sets and is set to tour extensively. The album release party is scheduled for February 9th at Hendershot’s in Athens.