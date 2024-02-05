Vanessa Briscoe Hay Revives Pylon's Sound with Debut Album 'Magnet Factory'

Vanessa Briscoe Hay, the indomitable voice of the 1980s Georgia-based alt-rock band Pylon, persists in her sonic exploration with the Pylon Reenactment Society (PRS). Their debut album, "Magnet Factory," primed for release this Friday, showcases Briscoe Hay's characteristic blend of funky, minimalistic art punk and dynamic vocal expressions.

Reviving Pylon's Sound

While PRS should not be mistaken for a Pylon reincarnation—Briscoe Hay is the only member from the original lineup—it does include Michael Lachowski, Pylon's erstwhile bassist, as the art director. PRS's ensemble is rounded out by Jason NeSmith on guitar, Kay Stanton on bass, and Gregory Sanders on drums. Together, they breathe new life into Pylon's distinct sound, which has left an indelible mark on bands like R.E.M. and Sleater-Kinney.

"Magnet Factory" - A Sonic Journey

"Magnet Factory" is an assemblage of spasmodic, hyperkinetic tunes interwoven with enigmatic lyrics and a rhythm that begs for movement. Standout tracks include "Fix It," featuring Kate Pierson of the B-52's, and "No Worries," where Briscoe Hay's vocal prowess truly shines. The album's sound is both edgy and therapeutic, maintaining the spirit of Pylon while resonating with today's listeners.

Expanding the Musical Legacy

Vanessa Briscoe Hay's continued musical journey through the Pylon Reenactment Society is a testament to her enduring influence in the alt-rock scene. The introduction of new material into their shows, alongside classic Pylon hits, has led to a harmonious blend of the old and new that has been warmly embraced by audiences. With "Magnet Factory," PRS casts a magnetic field across the music industry, pulling listeners into a realm where past and present collide in a symphony of sound.