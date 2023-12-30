en English
Arts & Entertainment

Vandelux’s Debut Album ‘When The Light Breaks’ Sets the Electronic Music Scene Ablaze

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:02 pm EST
Vandelux’s Debut Album ‘When The Light Breaks’ Sets the Electronic Music Scene Ablaze

Electronically charged waves have been set in motion with the release of ‘When The Light Breaks’, the debut album of Evan White, better known by his stage name, Vandelux. Released via TH3RD BRAIN records, the album marks a significant milestone in Vandelux’s musical journey, pulsating with the vibrancy of his experiences in Vancouver, Deland, and Luxembourg.

Inspiration From Global Residences

The fourteen-track album is not just a collection of songs, but an introspective journey through Vandelux’s life. Each city he lived in left an indelible mark on his music, influencing the beats and rhythms, as well as his lyrical narrative. This global influence, combined with a keen ear for electronic music, has given ‘When The Light Breaks’ a distinctive sound that resonates with listeners around the world.

A Four-Year Therapy Session

Vandelux describes his debut album as akin to a four-year therapy session. Each track is a reflection of personal and universal themes that have shaped his perspective on life. Standout tracks like ‘Leave It Alone’, ‘All I’ve Ever Known’, and ‘By Your Side’ have struck a chord with listeners, earning recognition in the CBC Searchlight 2023 competition and gaining airtime on SiriusXM Chill and BPM playlists.

A Resounding Success

The album has not only resonated with audiences but also achieved commercial success. One of its tracks, ‘Matter Of Time’, spent an impressive nine weeks on the Billboard Hot Electronic/Dance Chart. Vandelux’s reputation as a multi-talented artist – a producer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist – has been further boosted by his electrifying live performances across major cities in the US and Canada. These sold-out shows have underscored his talent and charisma, making ‘When The Light Breaks’ one of the most anticipated electronic albums of the year.

With ‘When The Light Breaks’, Vandelux has not only released an album, but he has also shared a piece of his soul with the world. It’s a testament to the power of music as a therapeutic medium, and a shining example of the innovative spirit in the electronic music scene. As the year closes, ‘When The Light Breaks’ stands as a beacon, casting a luminous glow that promises to light up the electronic music scene in the years to come.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

