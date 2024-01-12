en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Vancouver’s PuSh Festival Cancels ‘The Runner’ Amid Rising Israeli-Palestinian Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Vancouver’s PuSh Festival Cancels ‘The Runner’ Amid Rising Israeli-Palestinian Tensions

In a move reflecting the rising global sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Vancouver’s PuSh Festival has made the controversial decision to cancel the play ‘The Runner.’ The one-man show by playwright Christopher Morris presents the narrative of a Jewish volunteer with the Israeli organization ZAKA, engaging with the harsh realities of collecting body parts after terrorist attacks for religious burial.

Tensions and Ethical Dilemmas

The decision to drop ‘The Runner’ came amid increasing tensions and ethical dilemmas related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The play, which was scheduled to run from January 24 to 26, has been at the center of a conflict between those advocating for its presentation and opponents calling for its cancellation. This situation highlights the growing polarization in reactions to artistic works that engage with sensitive political issues, particularly the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Artist’s Voice

Notably, ‘The Runner’ faced strong criticism from festival artist Basel Zaraa. Zaraa, whose play ‘Dear Laila’ offers an immersive experience of his childhood home in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, expressed concerns that ‘The Runner’ reinforced dehumanizing narratives about Palestinians. In response to these concerns and the broader contentious climate, the festival chose to prioritize Zaraa’s voice, leading to the cancellation of Morris’ play.

Artistic Freedom vs. Potential Impact

The decision to cancel ‘The Runner’ has sparked a debate about the boundaries of cultural expression and the role of artistic freedom. Critics argue that the move stifles free speech and the potential of art to challenge and provoke thought. In contrast, supporters assert that the festival has a responsibility to consider the potential impact of the works it showcases, suggesting that ‘The Runner’ could exacerbate existing tensions.

This isn’t the first time ‘The Runner’ has faced cancellation. Victoria’s Belfry Theatre also opted to forgo its planned run of the play, indicating a pattern of heightened scrutiny for works touching on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the world continues to grapple with these issues, the role of art in navigating political and cultural sensitivities remains a topic of fervent discussion.

0
Arts & Entertainment Israel Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
40 seconds ago
New Biopic 'Back to Black' Explores the Life and Legacy of Amy Winehouse
Unveiling the life of an iconic musician, a new film titled ‘Back to Black’ is set to hit the screens on April 12. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the biopic features Marisa Abela portraying the tragically lost legend, Amy Winehouse. The film is highly anticipated by fans, promising to offer a fresh perspective on the life
New Biopic 'Back to Black' Explores the Life and Legacy of Amy Winehouse
Susan Coyne Earns First Emmy Nomination for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
5 mins ago
Susan Coyne Earns First Emmy Nomination for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
New Game Plus Mode in 'Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth' Behind Paywall, Sparks Controversy
6 mins ago
New Game Plus Mode in 'Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth' Behind Paywall, Sparks Controversy
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
3 mins ago
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
Leah Halili Set to Unveil New Single 'Change', Marking Her Solo Debut
4 mins ago
Leah Halili Set to Unveil New Single 'Change', Marking Her Solo Debut
Indiana Humanities Scours for 'Official Poet' of 2024 Solar Eclipse
5 mins ago
Indiana Humanities Scours for 'Official Poet' of 2024 Solar Eclipse
Latest Headlines
World News
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
3 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
4 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
4 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
4 mins
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
4 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
5 mins
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
5 mins
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
5 mins
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
5 mins
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
57 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app